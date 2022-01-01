Menu

Gilles SCHAEFER

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CAR&D - Président

    2006 - maintenant

  • SERA - Chef de Projet, expert dynamique du véhicule, responsable logocieli

    CHASSELAY 1976 - 2007 Projets véhicule de A à Z
    Conception de logiciel de A à Z

Formations

Réseau