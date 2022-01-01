Retail
Gilles TISSIER
Gilles TISSIER
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hilton Worldwide
- General Manager
Puteaux
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Johnson And Wales University (Providence, Rhode Island)
Providence, Rhode Island
1986 - 1989
Réseau
Adel BOUKERROUNI
Bruno FRANCESCHI
Camille LAROCHE
Christine SANSON
Olivier MOULIN
Pascal GUILLORY
Patrick LABORIEUX DELORME
Sophie MORALES