Gillon CHRISTOPHE

-
Lohr
- Directeur Général Délégué
Hangenbieten
2019 - maintenant
-
DE DIETRICH PROCESS SYSTEMS
- Group Vice President - Global Equipment Business
Niederbronn
2013 - 2019
Vice President - Global Equipments Business Units - Manufacturing locations in France, Germany, India, China, Brazil, USA, South Africa - Global turnover 165 m€ - 1300p worldwide - P&L and strategy responsabilites
Sales Development in Asia (Chinese & Indian market) through adaptation of Sales network and products ranges to local needs
Transformation of business models for Mature Markets in USA & Europe by sthrengthening installed bases and developping Services and Innovation
Implementation of business Intelligence dept (Global Marketing- Global communication - Market opportunities - Merge & acquisitions)
Implementation of a new Global organization & Manufacturing Footprint - Development of synergies between manufacturing plants - Global Lean and Cost Reduction focuses
Development / extension of current products ranges in new markets/applications to extend current customers portfolio
Lean Manufacturing & Lean Office developments
Leadership, motivation and empowerment of delegated employees
Improvement in EBITDA and sales development in all areas
-
SHARP MANUFACTURING FRANCE
- President - General Manager
Villepinte
2012 - 2013
European manufacturing and configuration plant for Document System Division - 200 people - 240 m€ Turnover
P&L management
Integration of the factory in local environmeent (local authorities, associations, environmental activities...)
Distribution Strategy development
development of direct delivery to final customers, implementation of european training center and products showroom, implementation of customized accessories for european market, improvement of delivery lead time to final customers and dealers, implementation of brokers and second hand machines sales.
Cost improvement
Implementation of Lean manufacturing and industrial dashboard, strong reduction of temporaries (-50% in one year) and external logistic storages (-25% in one year), partnership development with specialized transport companies
Change Management
Empowerment of directors, SLD training for key people, implementation of 3 years vision and strategy, delegation and continuous support of leaders, management of unions relationships, implementation of single delegation for union representatives
-
Profils Systemes
- Directeur des Operations - C.O.O
2010 - 2012
PROFILS SYSTEMS – Member of CORIALIS Group (LBO) – Montpellier (34) – France
1 Manufacturing plant – 400 people – 96 M€
C.O.O – Team of 10 direct reports – Management of Operations, HR & Finance departments
- Implementation of a new industrial organisation to improve global performances ;
oSupply chain => Set up to improve new stock management
oPurchasing => from 0 to 10% goods purchased in Competitive Cost Countries
oAluminium Extrusion and Painting workshops => 15% productivity improvement in Av.
oQuality and Safety => less than 0.8% field returns.
- Based on 3 years strategic plan, implementation ok KPI’s to improve P&L results (focus on cash flow, contribution & EBITDA) => EBITDA > 20%,
-
Danfoss Commercial Compressors
- P.D.G & VP OPERATIONS
2008 - 2010
DANFOSS Commercial Compressors headquarters – Reyrieux (01600) – France
5 manufacturing plants worldwide in 2008 : 2 France – 2 USA – 1 Chine
VP Operations – team of 7 direct reports - 1500 people – 325 M€ turnover – 1 millions units/year – Management of Worldwide operations including Product Engineering, Supply Chain, Production and Quality
President & legal representative of 2 French entities – In charge of local P&L, including development & support of local OEM’s
Implementation of a new Global organization in all departments
Development and implementation of Danfoss CC Operations strategy :
- Quality as Priority N°1 to improve customers satisfaction and drive continuous
Improvement
- Global cost reduction program including make or buy activities, Competitive Cost Countries
sourcing and new technologies implementation (components and OVMC)
- Operations excellence program implementation : Productivity , Investments management, cash flow through improvements of inventories stock turns
- Leadership, motivation and empowerment of delegated employees
Creation and controlling of the planning of the budget and capital investments for all locations in accordance with the board, and Danfoss Global Services
Active participation in market adapted innovative products (new product project management)
Responsibility for results (contribution, margin, capex) in cooperation with Sales and R&D
-
DANFOSS Commercial Compressors
- Directeur d'usine - chine
Tassin la Demi Lune
2005 - 2008
Senior Director – China Operations in Wuqing – 320 people – 35 M€ Turnover – 150.000 units/year
In 2004 we manufactured 10.000 units, and we were 50 people
Now :
Management of Operations, including Product development, Supply Chain,Production and Quality.
Finance : Positive result after 1.5 years, Achievement of EBIT 10, Danfoss Global target
Production :Implementation of Lean manufacturing, 5S, Kaizen concept, Visual Management – Use of Toyota Concepts Productivity improvement, products/components flows, SMED, Preventive Maintenance, Safety (0 accidents)
Plant running 3 shifts /6 days a week – 130 people (People turnover below 5%)
Ramp up from 10.000 to 90.000 units/year
Supply Chain Development of suppliers portfolio in china – 85% of goods procured locally, KANBAN, Consignment stocks implemented with strategic suppliers (raw material stock turnover 13)
Components supply to sisters factories in France and USA
Customers deliveries in China, APAC, India and Middle East with 99% reliability
Quality :ISO 9001 – ISO 14001 – Quality tools implemented (problem solving, SPC,FMEA..)
Auto-control implemented in shop floor, follow up of suppliers performances nd continuous improvement plan implementation
Product Eng. : 30 people dedicated to product development, laboratory tests and engineering
Development of competences to develop cost reduction activities
New product developments activities to support Central R&D in France
Laboratory and R&D centre to support local growth and strategy
-
DANFOSS Commercial Compressors
- Responsable Achats & Qualité-environnement
Tassin la Demi Lune
1999 - 2004
DANFOSS CC - 2 plants in France – 1 plant in USA (Atlanta)
Global Purchasing, Quality and Environment manager – Team of 14 people – 100 M€ turnover
- Set up of global CC Purchasing Strategy , -3.5% price reduction achieved in average
- Global coordination of CC purchasing dept., France, USA
- Synergies developments on components and MRO with other Danfoss divisions and International Purchasing Office in China – Decreasing of number of suppliers + cost reduction on all components technologies – Danfoss Purchasing AWARD 2004
- Development of R&D involvement in cost reduction plans, decreasing of initial samples qualification lead time
-
DANFOSS Commercial Compressors
- Responsable Assurance Qualité
Tassin la Demi Lune
1996 - 1998
DANFOSS CC - Quality Manager - REYRIEUX & ANSE Plants
- Implementation and formalization of quality and environmental systems (Implementation of the Quality and environment manual, and associated procedures , internal audits, corrective actions implementation and follow-up, trainee)
* ISO 9001 certification done on the 13 march 1998 (LRQA)
* ISO 14001 certification done on the 25 november 1999.
- Implementation of Project Development procedures
- Decreasing of assembly and machining rejects on 3D Scroll compressors and 4 cyl. Reciprocating compressors by deep involvement of manufacturing and engineering people(quality costs divided per 3)
- Performer assembly line and machining line ramp up : Engineering, manufacturing and quality support from the implementation of the lines to the production of 20.000 compressors.
- Creation and implementation of the suppliers evaluation and qualification processes
- Implementation of the calibration laboratory for both French plants