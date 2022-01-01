Gina Cotel

Menu

En résumé

Currently : Sales Consultant - Expert Produit et Consultante
Previously: Ass. Export, Communication, De Directon, Expert technique,


Trois ans d'assistanat, dont un dans une service Export m'ont permis de faire du Grand Export. En plus de gérer seul l'administration des ventes, j'ai eu l'opportunité de former une stagiaire au métier d'assistant Export. Forte de cette expérience, je souhaite m'investir dans des projets à moyen terme dans la gestion de projets (manangement).
Aujourd'hui je commence une nouvelle carrière auprès d'Apple Operation Europe. Toujours à la recherche de nouvelles aventures professionnelles et culturelles.
Graduate in Ba Management, added to three years of assistant employment, including, one year in an Export Department, I run the Sales administration, and train a junior Export Assistant. In touch with Logistics and Production department, I book sea and air transports, sending samples, sorting and editing sales report. I have just started a new career in Apple Operations Europe division. Always ready for new adventures, I may interested to share one of your projects.
Mes compétences :
Export
Organisé
VIE
Assistante
Aisance relationnelle
International
Discrétion
Polyvalence
Mobile

Entreprises

  • Apple inc - Assistante Technique/ Coach

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant Assistance aux particuliers et professionnels l'utilisation et le dépannage d'une gamme de produits
    Newsletter mensuelle
    Formation des nouveaux conseillers en Irlande et en dehors (téléphone)
    Suivis des ventes des agents, et coaching
    Gestion des dossiers de réparation de produits

  • Centre Eugène Marquis - Assistante Marketing

    Rennes 2010 - 2011 Gestion administrative d'une campagne de lutte contre le concert
    Gestion et amélioration de la base de données
    Gestions des donnations, en relation avec le service Comptabilité

  • La Mere Poulard - Assistante Export et Responsable Administration des Ventes

    2009 - 2010 Formation d'une stagiaire Assistante Export
    Gestion de l'administration des ventes : émission de proforma, bordereau de livraison, facture, avoir
    Traduction et mise à jour des documents techniques
    Réservation transport : messagerie, affrètement
    Gestion des littiges en relation avec le Service Qualité
    Reporting mensuel des ventes Europe
    Reporting hebdomadaire des Exportation
    Assistance pour la gestion des recouvrements
    Assistance et suivi de l'état de fournisseurs

  • IFTIC -faculté des métiers - Assistante de direction

    2007 - 2009 Gestion croisée d'agendas
    Organisation de séminaires
    Accueil et gestion de logistique (transport, repas, protection des documents) pour des membres de l'OTAN
    Rédaction de notes et comptes-rendus
    Gestion du courrier confidentiel
    Rédaction de fiches de poste tyoes
    Gestion des fournitures de bureau et autres consommables
    Prise de parole en public (français, anglais)

  • Asphéria - Opératrice de saisie

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2006 - 2007 Saisie de données à partir d’images
    Tri de document

    Domaine : Lié à la saisie des procès verbaux

Formations

  • AFTEC Forteam - IEP Aix En Provence (Rennes)

    Rennes 2009 - 2010 Bachelor Management

    Creation / Gestion d'une entreprise
    Jeux de rôle / SWOT & Business Plan - décistions stratégiques et opérationnelles - rapport financier et comptable
    Anglais des affaires
    Gestion du personnel, management

  • Faculté Des Métiers (Bruz)

    Bruz 2007 - 2009 BTS Assistante de Direction

    diplôme obtenu
    option Espagnol-oral à l'examen

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2004 - 2005 Psychologie

    Option Sciences sociales

