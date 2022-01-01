Gina Cotel

Currently : Sales Consultant - Expert Produit et Consultante

Previously: Ass. Export, Communication, De Directon, Expert technique,





Trois ans d'assistanat, dont un dans une service Export m'ont permis de faire du Grand Export. En plus de gérer seul l'administration des ventes, j'ai eu l'opportunité de former une stagiaire au métier d'assistant Export. Forte de cette expérience, je souhaite m'investir dans des projets à moyen terme dans la gestion de projets (manangement).

Aujourd'hui je commence une nouvelle carrière auprès d'Apple Operation Europe. Toujours à la recherche de nouvelles aventures professionnelles et culturelles.

Graduate in Ba Management, added to three years of assistant employment, including, one year in an Export Department, I run the Sales administration, and train a junior Export Assistant. In touch with Logistics and Production department, I book sea and air transports, sending samples, sorting and editing sales report. I have just started a new career in Apple Operations Europe division. Always ready for new adventures, I may interested to share one of your projects.

Regards,

