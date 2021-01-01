Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Godon SEBASTIEN
Ajouter
Godon SEBASTIEN
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Prescription
Prospection
Entreprises
Modinox groupe Hild
- Technico commercial
2016 - maintenant
Comercialisation, étude et prescription conduits de cheminée et de poêle à bois ou granulés.
AIRELEC
- Responsable commercial ouest
2012 - maintenant
Sarl GODON et associes
- Gerant
2008 - 2012
Gestion du personnel ( 6 salaries)
Gestion de l'approvisionnement
Facturation, devis
Etude et plan amenagement de combles
Socolec
- Delegue commercial
1999 - 2008
Gestion et developpement d'un porte feuille client
Analyse secteur (budget prospection)
Montage marketting ( promotions)
Prescription eclairage
Formations
CCI Formation
Le Mans
1999 - 2000
Formation Actiforce groupe SONEPAR
Réseau
Anne-Sophie FERRAND
Bertrand MOLLIERE
Christelle MARCHAL
Emmanuel ROUILLARD
Guillaume RAYEUR
Jean-René BOUZONIE
Ludovic OLIVIER
Philippe LAMBERT
Sylvain FOUILLET
Vincent NICOLAS