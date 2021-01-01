Menu

Godon SEBASTIEN

LE MANS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Prescription
Prospection

Entreprises

  • Modinox groupe Hild - Technico commercial

    2016 - maintenant Comercialisation, étude et prescription conduits de cheminée et de poêle à bois ou granulés.

  • AIRELEC - Responsable commercial ouest

    2012 - maintenant

  • Sarl GODON et associes - Gerant

    2008 - 2012 Gestion du personnel ( 6 salaries)
    Gestion de l'approvisionnement
    Facturation, devis
    Etude et plan amenagement de combles

  • Socolec - Delegue commercial

    1999 - 2008 Gestion et developpement d'un porte feuille client
    Analyse secteur (budget prospection)
    Montage marketting ( promotions)
    Prescription eclairage

Formations

Réseau