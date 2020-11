Graziano A REGAZZONI

Working experiences:



Period July 2000 till now, Lugano, Switzerland

Business Associate of SARCO Holdings S.A.

In Financing.

Business Commodities & Finance



Period 1996 January 1999

Several business activities abroad

Further Participation in 2 Companies in Italy and Germany

Fashion, electronics and trading



RETIRED end of 1995



Period September 1994 - December 1995

Private ,

Altendorf, Switzerland

Consulting and trading in FX

- Managed personal capital

- Acquisition



Period September 1990 - August 1994

Company Founded FDR Inc., New York

Managed my own company

- Customer acquisition in the USA and abroad

- Trading currencies

- Designed and developed my own trading and accounting system



Period August 1985 - August 1990

Employer Saudi Royal Family Al Saud

New York (Rockefeller Centre)

General Manager, founded, organized and managed two

Financial Companies with 7 employees