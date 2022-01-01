Menu

Messai ADAM

VICHY

DRH

Entreprises

  • GE Oil & Gas - HR Head

    2011 - maintenant Provide HR leadership, coaching and generalist support for GE Oil & Gas,; work closely with functional & business HR community across the other GE Businesses
    * Provide leadership for implementation of GE HR initiatives and programs including GE Shares, Service Awards Programs and others; represent the African region for Oil & Gas in related HR forums and local Universities.
    * Drive strategic & operational level HR-related planning, Staffing, Session C, Compensation Planning, Leadership Coaching, Employee Development & Performance Management
    * Lead and initiate new and innovative global HR practices to create a strong culture of leaders and high performing teams
    * Keep HR Instructions and processes up to date relative to policies and local legislation. Provide guidance and leadership to the business regarding interpretation and compliance
    * Strong focus on identification, selection, on-boarding, training and development and retention of world-class talent
    * Implement appropriate communication tools and systems to ensure effective flow of information
    * Executive Coaching of functional leaders.

  • Citibank - HR Head

    New York 2010 - 2011 • Identifying, evaluating, and resolving human relations, employee morale, work performance, and organizational productivity concerns.
    • Ensuring job description for every employee position is up-to-date and accurate.
    • Developing staffing strategies and implementing programs and plans. Identifying and cultivating effective and appropriate sources for employee for all job levels.
    • Creating employee training and organizational development programs.
    • Conducting performance reviews with personnel managers and monitoring employee attitudes, productivity, and performance outcomes.
    • Managing the human resource management and payroll system and providing staff and directors with the essential reporting in order to help them in managing their employee resources.
    • Recruiting and retaining top quality employees for each department and conducting interviews.
    • Creating compensation plans and providing administration for employee welfares.
    • Insuring that every aspect of human resources incorporate the vision, values, and culture of the organization.
    • Managing the risk management work functions and assisting in developing a healthy and safety programs for the volunteers and staff.
    • Participating as a senior management team member in weekly Director Meetings in order to develop and discuss organizational procedures and policies.

  • Weatherford International - HR Manager

    Genève 2008 - 2010 Managing, overseeing, and supporting internal staff development, quality management, organization development and training services for the Country; designing, developing, and implementing a systematic and continuous quality management, organization and staff development training programs; supporting the company’s goal of enhancing the delivery of effective and efficient and support services by assuming a leadership role in the transformation to a quality organization; acting as a change manager for the County Supervisors, management team, and staff; supervising support staff; and performing all other related duties.
    - Design new HR policies as and when required by changes in the law or good practice and to review existing policies in a timely fashion and make sound proposals for the continual improvement of working practice.
    - Work with managers and employees to identify, assess, and implement training needs.
    - Conduct HR and safety related training with all departments.
    - Work proactively with managers to minimize employee relations concerns
    - Work with employees and managers on performance issues, complaints, and labor relations policies
    - Assist with performance evaluations by providing guidance and overall consistency to the process; Track all employee performance evaluations
    - Work with employees and managers to identify programs and opportunities to enhance the employee’s work experience with our Company
    - Using industry surveys and contacts determine salary ranges for positions within the Company
    - Participate in compensation surveys
    - Work with Payroll and Benefits Administrator to identify systems improvements.
    - Evaluate company benefits.
    - Conduct performance evaluations.
    - Develop and implement an employee communications program, which will encourage open discussions to emphasize such issues as training, safety, and productivity.
     Spearheading the search and selection process through various conventional and innovative methods, including liaising with recruitment agencies/ executive search firms, externally as well as line managers of various departments.
     Implementing HR strategies, processes and procedures across all companies to ensure effective/ appropriate recruitment activities, sustaining manpower to cope with business growth in line with company goals and targets.
     Ensuring alignment, integration and adaptation of HR initiatives to enhance organization capability for meeting business goals/objectives.
     Analyzing business requirements and providing inputs for developing functional strategy with respect to talent acquisition, development and retention.
     Working closely with business leaders and functionally aligning HR business partners to conduct organizational assessments and work with leadership to drive culture development across the organization.
     Providing tactical support to the organization in selection, salary negotiation/ fixation for all departments. Coaching managers on best practices to reduce incidence of employee-related issues, handle separations and conduct exit interviews.
     Monitoring all human resource related legal/ statutory compliance and ensuring adherence to HR best practices.
     Designing/implementing employee reward/recognition programs in conjugation with various department heads. Managing/driving counseling, goal setting, performance feedback and career planning.
     Accomplishing Human Resources practices and objectives that provide a high performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality, productivity and standards, goal attainment, and the recruitment and ongoing development of a workforce.
     Ensuring company policies and procedures operate in an effective and efficient manner in accordance with the strategic plan and corporate objectives.
     Planning and implementing own work methods and projects and receive advice and direction from General Manager.

