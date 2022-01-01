Messai ADAM

GE Oil & Gas
- HR Head
2011 - maintenant
Provide HR leadership, coaching and generalist support for GE Oil & Gas,; work closely with functional & business HR community across the other GE Businesses
* Provide leadership for implementation of GE HR initiatives and programs including GE Shares, Service Awards Programs and others; represent the African region for Oil & Gas in related HR forums and local Universities.
* Drive strategic & operational level HR-related planning, Staffing, Session C, Compensation Planning, Leadership Coaching, Employee Development & Performance Management
* Lead and initiate new and innovative global HR practices to create a strong culture of leaders and high performing teams
* Keep HR Instructions and processes up to date relative to policies and local legislation. Provide guidance and leadership to the business regarding interpretation and compliance
* Strong focus on identification, selection, on-boarding, training and development and retention of world-class talent
* Implement appropriate communication tools and systems to ensure effective flow of information
* Executive Coaching of functional leaders.
Citibank
- HR Head
New York
2010 - 2011
• Identifying, evaluating, and resolving human relations, employee morale, work performance, and organizational productivity concerns.
• Ensuring job description for every employee position is up-to-date and accurate.
• Developing staffing strategies and implementing programs and plans. Identifying and cultivating effective and appropriate sources for employee for all job levels.
• Creating employee training and organizational development programs.
• Conducting performance reviews with personnel managers and monitoring employee attitudes, productivity, and performance outcomes.
• Managing the human resource management and payroll system and providing staff and directors with the essential reporting in order to help them in managing their employee resources.
• Recruiting and retaining top quality employees for each department and conducting interviews.
• Creating compensation plans and providing administration for employee welfares.
• Insuring that every aspect of human resources incorporate the vision, values, and culture of the organization.
• Managing the risk management work functions and assisting in developing a healthy and safety programs for the volunteers and staff.
• Participating as a senior management team member in weekly Director Meetings in order to develop and discuss organizational procedures and policies.
Weatherford International
- HR Manager
Genève
2008 - 2010
Managing, overseeing, and supporting internal staff development, quality management, organization development and training services for the Country; designing, developing, and implementing a systematic and continuous quality management, organization and staff development training programs; supporting the company’s goal of enhancing the delivery of effective and efficient and support services by assuming a leadership role in the transformation to a quality organization; acting as a change manager for the County Supervisors, management team, and staff; supervising support staff; and performing all other related duties.
- Design new HR policies as and when required by changes in the law or good practice and to review existing policies in a timely fashion and make sound proposals for the continual improvement of working practice.
- Work with managers and employees to identify, assess, and implement training needs.
- Conduct HR and safety related training with all departments.
- Work proactively with managers to minimize employee relations concerns
- Work with employees and managers on performance issues, complaints, and labor relations policies
- Assist with performance evaluations by providing guidance and overall consistency to the process; Track all employee performance evaluations
- Work with employees and managers to identify programs and opportunities to enhance the employee’s work experience with our Company
- Using industry surveys and contacts determine salary ranges for positions within the Company
- Participate in compensation surveys
- Work with Payroll and Benefits Administrator to identify systems improvements.
- Evaluate company benefits.
- Conduct performance evaluations.
- Develop and implement an employee communications program, which will encourage open discussions to emphasize such issues as training, safety, and productivity.
Spearheading the search and selection process through various conventional and innovative methods, including liaising with recruitment agencies/ executive search firms, externally as well as line managers of various departments.
Implementing HR strategies, processes and procedures across all companies to ensure effective/ appropriate recruitment activities, sustaining manpower to cope with business growth in line with company goals and targets.
Ensuring alignment, integration and adaptation of HR initiatives to enhance organization capability for meeting business goals/objectives.
Analyzing business requirements and providing inputs for developing functional strategy with respect to talent acquisition, development and retention.
Working closely with business leaders and functionally aligning HR business partners to conduct organizational assessments and work with leadership to drive culture development across the organization.
Providing tactical support to the organization in selection, salary negotiation/ fixation for all departments. Coaching managers on best practices to reduce incidence of employee-related issues, handle separations and conduct exit interviews.
Monitoring all human resource related legal/ statutory compliance and ensuring adherence to HR best practices.
Designing/implementing employee reward/recognition programs in conjugation with various department heads. Managing/driving counseling, goal setting, performance feedback and career planning.
Accomplishing Human Resources practices and objectives that provide a high performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality, productivity and standards, goal attainment, and the recruitment and ongoing development of a workforce.
Ensuring company policies and procedures operate in an effective and efficient manner in accordance with the strategic plan and corporate objectives.
Planning and implementing own work methods and projects and receive advice and direction from General Manager.