Gregory MALO

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement produit
Injection plastique
Textile
Innovation
R&D
Brand Development
Design produit
Créativité
Comptabilité
Web
Recherche de financement
E-commerce
Benchmarking
Études quantitatives
Communication
Propriété intellectuelle
Commerce international
Propriété industrielle
Brand Marketing
Étude de marché
Marketing
Stratégie commerciale
Médias
Gestion de projet
Négociation commerciale
Brainstorming
Veille concurrentielle
Développement commercial
Fibre optique
Direction de projet

Entreprises

  • SADE - Chef de projet raccordements ENEDIS

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Projet: Raccordement ENEDIS-ERDF pour les départements 44, 35 et 56.
    Réalisations : Chef de projet/Conducteur travaux réseaux électrique HT/BT et génie civil
    • Co gestion en sous-traitance pour le raccordement d’entreprises et de particuliers à l’électricité.
    • Étude et mise en place de procédés d’amélioration pour la partie gestion et des différentes équipes.

  • ENGIE Ineo - Conducteur travaux FTTE/ FTTH

    Courbevoie 2016 - maintenant Projet: Vendée numérique
    Réalisations : Conducteur travaux/Ingénieur commercial en Fibre Optique FTTE/ FTTH
    • Etudes avant travaux des différentes contraintes techniques (génie civil, chambres à dispositions, EZAPA) et des règles d’ingénierie Orange afin de proposer et obtenir les signatures des conventions de pose des SRO/PM, SHELTER de la part des différents donneurs d’ordres (Orange, collectivités, architecte des bâtiments de France, Vendée Numérique). Participation aux divers rendus des NRA MED. Aux études de choix des fourreaux et passages des câbles avant les aiguillages.

  • SPIE - Chef de projet Fibre Optique FTTH

    Cergy 2015 - maintenant Pilotage de projet du déploiement de la fibre optique très haut débit sur la Bretagne Sud.
    (Concarneau- Lorient agglo-Vannes agglo).
    Réalisation des prévisions des rendus de travaux et mise en place de plannings.
    Management du bureau d’étude, des travaux et des commerciaux.
    Connaissance des différents réseaux France télécoms et génie civil.

  • FYIP - Directeur/fondateur du projet

    2013 - maintenant - Management de diverses équipes de travaux et mise en place de planning.

    - Développement textile des collections à venir : mise en place du cahier des charges avec études des coûts de productions, protection intellectuelle et industrielle, recherche de partenaires pour la R&D à mettre en place et recherche de fournisseurs

    - Réalisation du plan marketing : Création de logos, dépôt de marques, benchmark (définition de la stratégie et de l’identité de marque), réalisation d’illustrations, de chartes graphiques, d’un site web de vente en ligne (www.FYIP.fr), direction des shootings photo-vidéo, média et relation presse.

    - Commercial : mise en place des canaux de distribution (B2B et B2C) avec réalisation des conditions de ventes en Français-Anglais.

    - Réalisation du plan d’affaires : comptabilité, étude de marché, prévisionnel financier et recherche de financements.

  • SWAR - Directeur/fondateur du projet

    2010 - maintenant SWAR - See What's A Rider -
    Marque de casques de protection innovant pour les sports de glisse.
    - Management de diverses équipes de travaux et mise en place de planning.

    - Développement en injection plastique d’un casque de protection pour les sports de glisse « innovant » : Études des usages et fonctionnalités, brainstorming, études de l’ergonomie et du design, analyse des normes, co-réalisation de plans industriels accompagné d’un bureau d’étude (LEPAIR) et d’un cadre, chargé de développement en injection plastiques. R&D sur L’écoconception des divers polymères pour le casque.
    Mise en place du cahier des charges avec études des coûts de productions, protection intellectuelle et industrielle (étude de dépôt de brevet) et recherche de fournisseurs.

    - Développement textile des collections à venir : mise en place du cahier des charges avec études des coûts de productions, protection intellectuelle et industrielle, recherche de partenaires pour la R&D à mettre en place et recherche de fournisseurs

    - Réalisation du plan marketing : Création de logos, dépôt de marques, benchmark (définition de la stratégie et de l’identité de marque), réalisation d’illustrations, direction des shootings photo-vidéo, média et relation presse.

    - Réalisation du plan d’affaires : comptabilité, étude de marché, prévisionnel financier et recherche de financements.

Formations

  • GRETA

    Lorient 2015 - 2016 BTS Assistance Technique d'Ingénieur

