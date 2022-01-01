Guelmamen ELMAKI

I am a hard worker who continues to challenge and try to keep learning new things. To be what I want and expect it to be aimed both to me as well for others

2006/2007: Maintenance Technician in printing material

2007/2008: Mechanical technician in APC of Tazoullt charge of maintenance of heavy Machines maintenance (loaders, bulldozers, trucks, diesel engines…).

2008/2011: Mechanical maintenance technician with (PRO-TIMGAD) specialist in production of ovens.

2011/ 2013: Mechanical technician in maintenance of electric generator with SARL PIE (petroleum industry engineering).camp maintenance supervisor pie with KCA DEUTAG DRILING ..- power engineering Mechanical technician petroleum industry engineering pie π witch jgc corporation (bp and statoil and sonatrach).- 2013/UP TODAY Power Mechanical technician pie π with Schlumberger Artificial Lift(ALS)Production Department (groupement sonatrach agip).

Technical knowledge



- Under general supervision, maintains, diagnoses and repairs a variety of equipment including; diesel engines, transmissions, drive train components, winches, high pressure pumps, centrifugal pumps, sand conveyor systems, air compressors, micro processor controls, electro-mechanical equipment, hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, mobile/overhead cranes, wellhead attachments and pressure equipment

- Mechanical workloads within the workshop including assembly and pressure testing of the mechanical equipment as per engineering drawings

- Maintenance and overhaul (including Gas Turbines, Centrifugal & Reciprocating Compressors, Pumps, Mechanical Agitators, etc.)

- Reversible and laser alignment of rotating equipment

- Determine Risk Assessment of every WO (corrective and preventive) with HSE golden roles





Mes compétences :

Maintenance

Mechanical technician

Petroleum

heavy Machines maintenance

Rotating Equipment

Risk Assessment

HSE golden roles Other Skills

Diesel

pressure testing

general supervision

Wellheads

Pneumatics

Overhead Cranes

Generators

Enough experience

Driveline

Conveyor System

Bulldozers

Air Compressors