Guelmamen ELMAKI

BATNA

I am a hard worker who continues to challenge and try to keep learning new things. To be what I want and expect it to be aimed both to me as well for others
2006/2007: Maintenance Technician in printing material
2007/2008: Mechanical technician in APC of Tazoullt charge of maintenance of heavy Machines maintenance (loaders, bulldozers, trucks, diesel engines…).
2008/2011: Mechanical maintenance technician with (PRO-TIMGAD) specialist in production of ovens.
2011/ 2013: Mechanical technician in maintenance of electric generator with SARL PIE (petroleum industry engineering).camp maintenance supervisor pie with KCA DEUTAG DRILING ..- power engineering Mechanical technician petroleum industry engineering pie π witch jgc corporation (bp and statoil and sonatrach).- 2013/UP TODAY Power Mechanical technician pie π with Schlumberger Artificial Lift(ALS)Production Department (groupement sonatrach agip).
- Under general supervision, maintains, diagnoses and repairs a variety of equipment including; diesel engines, transmissions, drive train components, winches, high pressure pumps, centrifugal pumps, sand conveyor systems, air compressors, micro processor controls, electro-mechanical equipment, hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, mobile/overhead cranes, wellhead attachments and pressure equipment
- Mechanical workloads within the workshop including assembly and pressure testing of the mechanical equipment as per engineering drawings
- Maintenance and overhaul (including Gas Turbines, Centrifugal & Reciprocating Compressors, Pumps, Mechanical Agitators, etc.)
- Reversible and laser alignment of rotating equipment
- Determine Risk Assessment of every WO (corrective and preventive) with HSE golden roles


Maintenance
Mechanical technician
Petroleum
heavy Machines maintenance
Rotating Equipment
Risk Assessment
HSE golden roles Other Skills
Diesel
pressure testing
general supervision
Wellheads
Pneumatics
Overhead Cranes
Generators
Enough experience
Driveline
Conveyor System
Bulldozers
Air Compressors

  • pétrolium industry engineering - Supervisor pétrolium industry engineering (Surface Pump System) oilfield

    2019 - maintenant oilfield supervisor petroleum industry engineering PIE SPS Pumps(surface pumping systems) ;
    EPF station(HTFM1)
    instalation
    alignemen
    monitoring
    check the settings
    check VFD.
    maintenance

  • petrolium industry engineering - Electromechanical

    2013 - 2018 Oilfield Services
    field brn site operator power engineeringhan Mechanical technician pie π(Petrolium engineering industry) with Schlumberge ESP
    Artificial lift systems(ALS) Production Depagroupement
    groupement sonatarch agip BRN .
    generator connected with VSD and pumps of Schlumberger.
    check generators and Maintenance
    check the parameter

  • petroleum industry engineering - Power engineering electromechanical petroleum industry engineering pie π

    2012 - 2013 power engineering mechanical technician petroleum industry engineering pie π witch jgc (bp and statoil and sonatrach)
    check generators and Maintenance
    check the parameter
    Maintenance camps

  • petroleum industry engineering - Electromechanical and Maintenance camp pie supervisor

    2012 - 2012 check generators and Maintenance
    check the parameter
    Maintenance camps
    bp and statoil and jvgas

  • Pétroceltique - Generator mechanic and maintenance Maintenance camp pie π

    2011 - 2012 power engineering mechanical technician pie π (Petrolium engineering industry)
    operator
    check generators and Maintenance
    check the parameter
    Maintenance camps
    with Petroceltic (Well Test )

  • Pro timgad - Mechanical maintenance technician

    2008 - 2011 supervisor
    Production and Maintenance.
    Mechanical maintenance technician with (PRO-TIMGAD) specialist in production of ovens.

  • APC - Mechanical technician

    Paris 2007 - 2008 APC of Tazoullt charge of maintenance of heavy Machines maintenance (loaders, bulldozers, trucks, diesel engines...).
    mécanique on APC de Tazoult charge de la maintenance du lourd Machines entretien (chargeuses, bulldozers, camions, moteurs diesel ...).

  • In printing +apc tazoult batna - Mechanical technician

    2007 - 2008 quality control supervisor
    Maintenance Technician in printing material
    2006/2008: Mechanical technician in APC of Tazoullt charge of maintenance of heavy Machines maintenance (loaders, bulldozers, trucks, diesel engines…).

  • Secondary Tazoult Batna, Algeria (Batna)

    Batna 1999 - 1999 Baccalauréat

    Baccalauréat (graduated from high Secondary Tazoult Batna, Algeria)

  • Université Hadj Lakhdar De Batna (Batna)

    Batna 1999 - 2005 diplôme universitaire

    : bac en sciences naturelles
    études appliquées diplôme universitaire «DEUA» en mécanique
    Option : maintenance industrielle
    Expérience de travail:

  • Université Hadj Lakhdar De Batna (Batna)

    Batna 1998 - 2005 DUEA mécanique option maintenance industrielle

    option maintenance industrielle

