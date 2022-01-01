Mohamed ELMAKKI

Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
FTP
Microsoft Windows
Linux Fedora
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
NT/2000/XP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IGRP
HTTP
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Cisco Switches/Routers
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
IPBX