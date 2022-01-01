Menu

Mohamed ELMAKKI

RABAT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
FTP
Microsoft Windows
Linux Fedora
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
CCNA
NT/2000/XP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IGRP
HTTP
Frame Relay
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Cisco Switches/Routers
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
IPBX

Entreprises

  NILUFER / rabat - Technicien en réseaux informatiques

    2011 - 2014 au sein de centre de formation al airfane Ouislane/Meknès de l'année scolaire
    * Un an de travail au sein de la société future info Meknès technicien de réseaux informatiques ;
    * 3 ans de travail au sein de la société turque NILUFER - rabat
    Projets réalisés:
    * Projet de fin d'étude: la voix sur IP (VOIP) sous linux. ;
    * Projet de fin de formation(2010) : CPS, les services administrations réseaux, ISA serveur, Exchange ;
    * Projet de fin d'étude: implémentation d'un système de gestion de flotte ;

  centre alirfane - Formateur d'informatique

    2010 - 2011 au sein de centre de formation al airfane Ouislane/Meknès de l'année scolaire
    * Actuellement je travail au sein de la société turque NILUFER.
    Projets réalisés:
    * Projet de fin d'étude: la voix sur IP (VOIP) sous linux. ;
    * Projet de fin de formation(2010) : CPS, les services administrations réseaux, ISA serveur, Exchange
    Compétence :
    * Configuration et administration d'un poste de travail. ;
    * Utilisation des outils bureautiques (Word, Excel, power point). ;
    * Manipulation d'une base de données (Access).
    * Dépannage du matériel informatique.
    * Dépannage des réseaux locaux. ;
    * Configuration des routeurs Cisco, protocole de routage (RIP, IGRP, EIGRP OSPF), ;
    * Conceptions et réalisation des réseaux WAN (NAT, Frame Relay et RNIS). ;
    * Administration d'un serveur (windows2003 Server, linux (Fedora) ;
    * Configuration les VLAN et les ACL sous Cisco. ;
    * Configuration les services réseau DNS, DHCP et FTP sous Windows et Linux. ;
    * Préparation des certificats CCNA1, CCNA2, Microsoft XP, et 2003 Server ;

  année - Technicien

    2009 - 2010 spécialisé en technique de réseau informatique ;

  année - Technicien

    2008 - 2009 spécialisé en technique de réseau informatique. ;

Formations

  • SUPMTI - Ecole Supérieure De Management D'Informatique Et De Télécommunication (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2014 licence

  • Ista Taza (Taza)

    Taza 2009 - 2010

  • Ista Taza (Taza)

    Taza 2008 - 2010 technicien spécialisé

  • Lycee Zeraktouni Guercif (Guercif)

    Guercif 2004 - 2005 Bac Science

    série expérimentale au lycée Zerktouni Guercif. ;

