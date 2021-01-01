Retail
Guillaume COLLET
Guillaume COLLET
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
En résumé
En poste chez CIM.
Entreprises
CIM
- Développeur
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2015 - maintenant
Medical Loca Services
- Analyste programmeur
Béthune
2014 - 2015
Mise en place d'une architecture full-stack (Angular / NodeJs)
Mise en place des droits d’accès et sécurité front-end et back-end
Dashboard temps réel (socket.io)
Ecriture d'une API (moteur V8)
Formations
CNAM
Valenciennes
2015 - maintenant
Ingénieur
CNAM
Lille
2014 - 2015
Licence 3 informatique
IUT DE LENS
Lens
2010 - 2013
DUT Informatique
Réseau
Guillaume JACQUET
Joanna DESCOTEAUX
Sophie NOUAD
Thierry BUTEZ