Guillaume DE LA VILLE

GENEVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance
Négoce
pétrole
Trade
Trade finance
Trading

Entreprises

  • Castor Petroleum Limited - CFO

    2006 - maintenant After 8 Years with BNP Paribas, in Singapore, Paris, Geneva and New York, I have been involved in most aspects of energy (crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity) and grains financing.

    Now CFO of a crude oil trading company - Castor Petroleum Ltd - enjoying a rapid expansion, thanks among other things to the commercial control of the pipeline crossing Panama Isthmus and its related storage.

    Treasury/Liquidity/Trade Finance
    - Ensure appropriate level of credit fac.
    - Manage working capital
    - Initiate the set up of new credit facilities &/or financing structures

    • Risk Mgt
    - Company’s overall org., processes – flow charts
    - Determination of steps required to further develop the company'y’s new system
    - Set of up gen. procedures, limits & controls + monitoring
    - Oversee IT structures

    • Financial Control
    - Coach Gva based accountants re accounting methodology related to trading
    - Review Fin Stat. once prepared
    - Distribute & discuss Quarterly stat.
    - Organize & manage yearly audit

    • HR for the 20 Geneva employees
    - Hiring process: job descr., head hunters, interviews, contract, set up.
    - Ongoing: pmt of salaries, mgt & improvement of insurances, pension funds
    - Year End: salary review, proposal to the board for bonuses
    - Coordination of processes & projects between Geneva, NYC & Beijing

    • Legal

  • Taurus Petroleum Limited - Trde Finance Manager

    2004 - 2006 Finance:
    a) Risk Management
    - Price/volatility risk (hedging)
    - Counterparty risk (payment risk covers)
    b) Treasury
    c) Operations / letters of Credit
    d) Bank lines management

  • BNP Paribas New York - VP, Account Officer & Relationship Manager - Energy, Commodities Export&Project (ECEP)

    2001 - 2004 A) Marketing & prospects development
    - reviewing business plans, preparing & negotiating term sheets,...
    B) Establishing – renewing credit facilities
    - due diligence & reviewing of risk procedures, activities & performance, negotiating legal documentation, AML process
    C) Managing the daily relationship with existing customers
    - issuing L/Cs, granting of loans, setting up appropriate structures, arbitrating credit line needs between Bank entities, monitoring customer’s compliance with covenants
    D) X Selling (futures, OTC, FX, Syndication)

    Achievements
    a) as the world-wide RM for US large agribusiness cos(unsecured)
    - rationalized the portfolio, reducing exposure, centralizing facilities while maintaining revenues
    - set up a highly remunerative deal
    b) as an account officer for energy traders (crude, products, nat gas, power) (secured)
    - arranged and syndicated a borrowing base for new relation
    - set up a new pool collateral facility for complete start-up

  • Paribas (Suise) SA - Gestionnaire / Account Officer

    1997 - 2001 Energy & Commodities: Account Officer.
    - Annual credit & financial analysis for set up / renewal of credit limits for customers in charge (FC-1).
    - Set up of transactional deals, including legal, risk & operational analysis, mainly for crude oil & refined products export prefinancings.
    - Day to day risk management including volatility risk.
    - Increase of the profitability of existing accounts/Marketing of new customers.
    * Specific achievements.
    - Development of the portfolio resulting
    in an increase of 170% of the profitability between 97 & June 2000.
    - Creation of a specific position to follow up the volatility for customers particularly active in arbitrage.

Formations

  • Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)

    Reims maintenant

  • Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)

    Reims 1992 - 1995 Finance

    Vice President of the Students' Associaciation (BDE)

    BDE = Octopussy

  • Lycée Stanislas

    Paris 1990 - 1992 Prepa HEC

    Tresorier BDE

