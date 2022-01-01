Guillaume DE LA VILLE

Mes compétences :
Finance
Négoce
pétrole
Trade
Trade finance
Trading
Entreprises
Castor Petroleum Limited
- CFO
2006 - maintenantAfter 8 Years with BNP Paribas, in Singapore, Paris, Geneva and New York, I have been involved in most aspects of energy (crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity) and grains financing.
Now CFO of a crude oil trading company - Castor Petroleum Ltd - enjoying a rapid expansion, thanks among other things to the commercial control of the pipeline crossing Panama Isthmus and its related storage.
Treasury/Liquidity/Trade Finance
- Ensure appropriate level of credit fac.
- Manage working capital
- Initiate the set up of new credit facilities &/or financing structures
• Risk Mgt
- Company’s overall org., processes – flow charts
- Determination of steps required to further develop the company'y’s new system
- Set of up gen. procedures, limits & controls + monitoring
- Oversee IT structures
• Financial Control
- Coach Gva based accountants re accounting methodology related to trading
- Review Fin Stat. once prepared
- Distribute & discuss Quarterly stat.
- Organize & manage yearly audit
• HR for the 20 Geneva employees
- Hiring process: job descr., head hunters, interviews, contract, set up.
- Ongoing: pmt of salaries, mgt & improvement of insurances, pension funds
- Year End: salary review, proposal to the board for bonuses
- Coordination of processes & projects between Geneva, NYC & Beijing
• Legal
Taurus Petroleum Limited
- Trde Finance Manager
2004 - 2006Finance:
a) Risk Management
- Price/volatility risk (hedging)
- Counterparty risk (payment risk covers)
b) Treasury
c) Operations / letters of Credit
d) Bank lines management
BNP Paribas New York
- VP, Account Officer & Relationship Manager - Energy, Commodities Export&Project (ECEP)
2001 - 2004A) Marketing & prospects development
- reviewing business plans, preparing & negotiating term sheets,...
B) Establishing – renewing credit facilities
- due diligence & reviewing of risk procedures, activities & performance, negotiating legal documentation, AML process
C) Managing the daily relationship with existing customers
- issuing L/Cs, granting of loans, setting up appropriate structures, arbitrating credit line needs between Bank entities, monitoring customer’s compliance with covenants
D) X Selling (futures, OTC, FX, Syndication)
Achievements
a) as the world-wide RM for US large agribusiness cos(unsecured)
- rationalized the portfolio, reducing exposure, centralizing facilities while maintaining revenues
- set up a highly remunerative deal
b) as an account officer for energy traders (crude, products, nat gas, power) (secured)
- arranged and syndicated a borrowing base for new relation
- set up a new pool collateral facility for complete start-up
Paribas (Suise) SA
- Gestionnaire / Account Officer
1997 - 2001Energy & Commodities: Account Officer.
- Annual credit & financial analysis for set up / renewal of credit limits for customers in charge (FC-1).
- Set up of transactional deals, including legal, risk & operational analysis, mainly for crude oil & refined products export prefinancings.
- Day to day risk management including volatility risk.
- Increase of the profitability of existing accounts/Marketing of new customers.
* Specific achievements.
- Development of the portfolio resulting
in an increase of 170% of the profitability between 97 & June 2000.
- Creation of a specific position to follow up the volatility for customers particularly active in arbitrage.
Formations
Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)
Reimsmaintenant
Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)
Reims1992 - 1995Finance
Vice President of the Students' Associaciation (BDE)