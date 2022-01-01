Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DELMON
Ajouter
Guillaume DELMON
Romainville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Agroalimentaire
Lean manufacturing
Cosmétique
Entreprises
Fareva
- Vice président opération europe
Romainville
2018 - maintenant
Fareva
- Make Up Operation Director
Romainville
2016 - 2017
Cosmeva
- Directeur Général
SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE
2013 - 2015
Agrana Fruit France
- Directeur Usine
MITRY MORY
2006 - 2012
Valeo Démarreur
- Responsable Unite de Production
Paris
2004 - 2006
Valeo Switches and Detection System
- Responsable systeme de production
2000 - 2004
Atmel
- Responsable production
Rousset
1996 - 2000
Formations
IUSTI
Marseille
1988 - 1991
systèmes thermiques industriels
Réseau
Chrystel BRANCHU
Eric CHARRIER
Gilles COLLOMB
Isabelle BAILLE
Marcus EPPENBERGER
Michel BREVET
Sabrina ESTEVENY
Sandrine MAILLART
Sophie DELOUBES
Sophie RIO