Guillaume DELMON

Romainville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Agroalimentaire
Lean manufacturing
Cosmétique

Entreprises

  • Fareva - Vice président opération europe

    Romainville 2018 - maintenant

  • Fareva - Make Up Operation Director

    Romainville 2016 - 2017

  • Cosmeva - Directeur Général

    SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE 2013 - 2015

  • Agrana Fruit France - Directeur Usine

    MITRY MORY 2006 - 2012

  • Valeo Démarreur - Responsable Unite de Production

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Valeo Switches and Detection System - Responsable systeme de production

    2000 - 2004

  • Atmel - Responsable production

    Rousset 1996 - 2000

Formations

  • IUSTI

    Marseille 1988 - 1991 systèmes thermiques industriels

