Guillaume DERIEN

Logiciels :



- Opéra (Pms/Configuration/Oxi)

- Holidex

- Interface Pay Tv / Téléphone.

- Perform

- Merlin (loyality connect/Hcm/My learning/Ihg Social Listening Tool/Smart Pay/Web GNR/WebGuru etc..)

- Pack Office et Internet

- Bonne maîtrise de l'informatique.

- Tripadvisor/Booking/Expedia .... (commentaires clients)

-Gestion extranet.



Formations IHG :



*Revenue Management Essential Certification à Paris Bastille IHG Octobre 2013 score 88%.

*IHG Reward Club Octobre 2013

*IHG Holidex Surgery Juillet 2013

*Promeses Kept en Mars 2013

*Perform en Novembre 2012

*Priority Club Rewards 2010/2011/2012



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Revenue management

Perform ihg

Holidex

Extranet

Gestion Débiteur

Opéra (PMS / Configuration / Oxi)