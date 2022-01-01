Guillaume DERIEN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Flexanville
Logiciels :
- Opéra (Pms/Configuration/Oxi)
- Holidex
- Interface Pay Tv / Téléphone.
- Perform
- Merlin (loyality connect/Hcm/My learning/Ihg Social Listening Tool/Smart Pay/Web GNR/WebGuru etc..)
- Pack Office et Internet
- Bonne maîtrise de l'informatique.
- Tripadvisor/Booking/Expedia .... (commentaires clients)
-Gestion extranet.
Formations IHG :
*Revenue Management Essential Certification à Paris Bastille IHG Octobre 2013 score 88%.
*IHG Reward Club Octobre 2013
*IHG Holidex Surgery Juillet 2013
*Promeses Kept en Mars 2013
*Perform en Novembre 2012
*Priority Club Rewards 2010/2011/2012
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Revenue management
Perform ihg
Holidex
Extranet
Gestion Débiteur
Opéra (PMS / Configuration / Oxi)