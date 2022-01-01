Menu

Guillaume DERIEN

Atlanta

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Flexanville

En résumé

Logiciels :

- Opéra (Pms/Configuration/Oxi)
- Holidex
- Interface Pay Tv / Téléphone.
- Perform
- Merlin (loyality connect/Hcm/My learning/Ihg Social Listening Tool/Smart Pay/Web GNR/WebGuru etc..)
- Pack Office et Internet
- Bonne maîtrise de l'informatique.
- Tripadvisor/Booking/Expedia .... (commentaires clients)
-Gestion extranet.

Formations IHG :

*Revenue Management Essential Certification à Paris Bastille IHG Octobre 2013 score 88%.
*IHG Reward Club Octobre 2013
*IHG Holidex Surgery Juillet 2013
*Promeses Kept en Mars 2013
*Perform en Novembre 2012
*Priority Club Rewards 2010/2011/2012

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Revenue management
Perform ihg
Holidex
Extranet
Gestion Débiteur
Opéra (PMS / Configuration / Oxi)

Entreprises

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group - Responsable Hébergement

    Atlanta 2015 - maintenant Holiday Inn Paris Gare de Lyon Bastille

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group - Assistant Manager / Chef de réception

    Atlanta 2013 - 2015 Holiday Inn Paris Elysees

  • Intercontinental Hotels Group - Chef de brigade

    Atlanta 2008 - 2013 Holiday Inn Paris Versailles Bougival

  • Banque de France - Cuisinier

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • Hotel Warwick Champs Elysées - Cuisinier

    2005 - 2007

  • Restaurant la foret d'emeraude - Cuisinier

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • ICOGES (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 gestion hotellère et maketing

Réseau