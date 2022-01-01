Menu

Guillaume DEWULF

Marly-le-Roi

En résumé

BELOW IS A RESUME OF MY COMPETENCIES :
- Industrial sectors : Pharmaceutical / Petrochemical / Radiochemical
- Environment : Radioprotection, Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade A / B / C), ATEX, Radioactive areas & zoning
- Key competencies : Industrial maintenance, GMAO / CMMS implementation, Project management (PRINCE 2 Certification), Change Management, VCA (Industrial security rules Certification), methodical (Lean Manufacturing/Six Sigma tools, 5S, FMEA / AMDEC), Production and Maintenance Quality (GMP), QA (Quality Assurance)


CERTIFICATIONS / TRAININGS :
- Project Management (PRINCE 2 Certified / PMI certification on-going)
- Lean Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement / Six Sigma tools (Yellow Belt Certified)
- Executive VCA Certification : Health & Safety at Work Management
- BA4
- GMAO / CMMS : Carl Source User
- Camera Software : Milestone User
- SAP User
- cGMP
- Radioprotection
- ENNEAGRAMME : Model of human personality analysis


INTERPERSONAL SKILLS :
- Easy Learning
- Good communication skills
- Abilities in people & change management
- Capability for adaptation
- Good teamworking skills
- Resistance to pressure

Mes compétences :
HVAC
Inspection
Lean
lean manufacturing
Management
manufacturing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Packaging
Process
Process Development
Radioprotection
Sterilization
Pétrochimie
Ingénierie
Maintenance industrielle
Gestion de projet

  • GlaxoSmithKline - CAPEX Project Manager

    Marly-le-Roi 2015 - maintenant Belgium Engineering / CAPEX Projects Management
    EHS Remediation Project Management

  • Project Engineer - Consultant - Project Engineer

    2014 - 2015 - Process & Room Cameras System implementation in aseptic filling lines areas
    > Project & Change Management both technical and ICT / Design cameras supports and Installation in aseptic areas according to cGMP, local guidelines, customers needs, sterility assurance directives, process constraints & quality requirements / Sizing and implementation of dedicated IT support system (Server, storage, software) / Writing of Documentary deliverables (Users manual, Legal Terms of use, etc…) / Roll out (Trainings, Technical follow up, System Upgrade)

    - Commissioning of miscellaneous materials for aseptic filling activities
    > Perform commissioning of miscellaneous aseptic dedicated materials for grade A / B : FS / DS (Functional et Design specifications), IQ / OQ / PQ (Filling Manifold, Filter Housing, Stoppering Equipments)

    - Basic and detailed design lean/5S trolleys for aseptic activities (Grade A / B) / First SAT performed


    TOOLS
    - MS Project / Trackwise / ARIBA / JDE


    TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT
    - Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade A / B / C)
    - Aseptic filling line, stoppering & capping
    - Washing Machine, Sterilization tunnel, Lyophilizer

  • AKKA Benelux - Experienced Project Engineer - Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Project Management & Maintenance Engineer

  • TOTAL Belgium - Project Engineer - Consultant

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2014 - Project Management / Change Management
    > Design & Rollout of GMAO / CMMS System for TOTAL BELGIUM (OTDPL) petrochemical depots / Definition and drafting of GMAO / CMMS System specifications regarding TOTAL BELGIUM needs / Equipments & Maintenance Plan Databases constructions : 200 maintenance plans FR/DU / Billing / Cost Control / Workflow improvement

    - Maintenance strategy definition : maintenance plans, technical interventions procedures & equipments management, KPIs definition & follow up

    - Rollout of GMAO / CMMS System Wallonia / Flanders & Users Training in FR/DU


    TOOLS
    - MS Project


    TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT
    - Petrochemical Process Equipments : Pomps / Motors, Valves, Tanks storage, Pressure & temperature probes
    - ATEX zoning

  • Institut Radio Elements - Consultant / QA Maintenance Manager

    2010 - 2011 Within the framework of the equipments maintenance activities in an industry working in the nuclear area
    Production of Radio Isotops for medical application

    QA Maintenance implementation
    > Good practices for maintenance activities traceability
    > Drafting of maintenance procedure for HVAC, heating facility, Utilities (electricity),...
    > Equipments breakdown structures building
    > Maintenance plans definition and roll out


    TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT
    - Radioprotection
    - Radioactive areas and zoning
    - HVAC, Heating facility, Utilities,...

  • GSK Biologicals - Consultant / Production Supervisor

    Marly-le-Roi 2009 - 2010 - Building planning coordination > Single point of contact for scheduling of C&M, Maintenance, Trainings and Production activities
    - External subcontractors Management
    - New line clearance procedure implementation
    - Trainings (~250 people)
    - Vaccines process deviations & Customers complaints Management (Six sigma tools)


    TOOLS
    - SAP


    TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT :
    - Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade A / C)
    - Aseptic filling technology (isolator)
    - Visual inspection
    - E-beam sterilization

  • Altran Belgium - Project Engineer - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2011 - Commercial Activities (3 months)
    > Search for new business opportunities

    - GSK Biologicals : Production Supervisor (12 months)
    > Process deviations & Customers complaints Management
    > Trainings for Production operators
    > Project & Change Management
    > Production building Coordination (Production, Maintenance, C&M, Trainings)
    > C&M Management

    - Institut Radio-Elements : Maintenance Engineer (18 months)
    > QA Maintenance implementation

  • GSK - Methods Engineer / Pharmaceutical Industries

    2008 - 2008 VS Diskus, Project DEP (Diskus Excellence Program).
    Continuous improvement/Lean Manufacturing
    Productivity increase

    - Optimization of functional organization of the filling lines process of Diskus powder
    > 6 powders filling lines, 40 operators / Identification and suppression of non added value tasks
    > Productivity (20%-estimated) and resources increase

    - Optimization of the preventive maintenance methodology for Diskus conditioning process
    > AMDEC/FMEA on packaging equipments (breakdown criticity and frequency, costs of breakdown,...)
    > Maintenance preventive plan analysis for optimization (lengh, frequency)
    > Maintenance curative action analysis for decrease (frequency)
    > Productivity increase (8%-estimated)


    TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT :
    - Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade C)
    - Powder filling lines
    - Pack equipments maintenance

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Agronomie Et Des Industries Alimentaires (Vandoeuvre Les Nancy)

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 2005 - 2008 Industrial Process Development

    Engineer in development of industrial processes and product formulation

    - Industrial operations (Dynamic of the fluids, Heat/Matter Exchangers, Membrane Filtrations, Drying, Extraction, Distillation, Fermentation, Sterilization, Mix,…)
    - Design & simulation: SuperPro Designer/Pro II
    - FLUENT: Fluids Dynamic Modeling

