Guillaume DEWULF

BELOW IS A RESUME OF MY COMPETENCIES :
- Industrial sectors : Pharmaceutical / Petrochemical / Radiochemical
- Environment : Radioprotection, Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade A / B / C), ATEX, Radioactive areas & zoning
- Key competencies : Industrial maintenance, GMAO / CMMS implementation, Project management (PRINCE 2 Certification), Change Management, VCA (Industrial security rules Certification), methodical (Lean Manufacturing/Six Sigma tools, 5S, FMEA / AMDEC), Production and Maintenance Quality (GMP), QA (Quality Assurance)
CERTIFICATIONS / TRAININGS :
- Project Management (PRINCE 2 Certified / PMI certification on-going)
- Lean Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement / Six Sigma tools (Yellow Belt Certified)
- Executive VCA Certification : Health & Safety at Work Management
- BA4
- GMAO / CMMS : Carl Source User
- Camera Software : Milestone User
- SAP User
- cGMP
- Radioprotection
- ENNEAGRAMME : Model of human personality analysis
INTERPERSONAL SKILLS :
- Easy Learning
- Good communication skills
- Abilities in people & change management
- Capability for adaptation
- Good teamworking skills
- Resistance to pressure
