Guillaume DEWULF

BELOW IS A RESUME OF MY COMPETENCIES :

- Industrial sectors : Pharmaceutical / Petrochemical / Radiochemical

- Environment : Radioprotection, Pharmaceutical classified areas (Grade A / B / C), ATEX, Radioactive areas & zoning

- Key competencies : Industrial maintenance, GMAO / CMMS implementation, Project management (PRINCE 2 Certification), Change Management, VCA (Industrial security rules Certification), methodical (Lean Manufacturing/Six Sigma tools, 5S, FMEA / AMDEC), Production and Maintenance Quality (GMP), QA (Quality Assurance)





CERTIFICATIONS / TRAININGS :

- Project Management (PRINCE 2 Certified / PMI certification on-going)

- Lean Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement / Six Sigma tools (Yellow Belt Certified)

- Executive VCA Certification : Health & Safety at Work Management

- BA4

- GMAO / CMMS : Carl Source User

- Camera Software : Milestone User

- SAP User

- cGMP

- Radioprotection

- ENNEAGRAMME : Model of human personality analysis





INTERPERSONAL SKILLS :

- Easy Learning

- Good communication skills

- Abilities in people & change management

- Capability for adaptation

- Good teamworking skills

- Resistance to pressure



