Guillaume DOCQ

Guyancourt

After 2 years as commodity buyer for metallic parts, I am now Global Commodity Leader for the Die casting parts, cooler and Complex pipes for the Sogefi Engine Systems business unit.
I am in charge of the management of the worldwide suppliers panel for the commodity to optimize the quality, cost and delivery performance. I am also responsible to drive and monitor the financial performance and leading the productivity and resourcing projects.


Mes compétences :
Négociation
Pièce métallique
Automobile
Achats

Entreprises

  • Sogefi - Global Commodity Leader

    Guyancourt 2014 - maintenant Global Commodity Leader for Die-casting, Cooler and Pipes for our Engine Systems business unit.
    Turn over of the commodity : more than 70M€

    Responsibilities & Missions :
    - Set the worldwide commodity strategy
    - Worldwide panel management to reach the "Dream Panel" defining the best rated suppliers
    - Strategic suppliers management to develop them in line with the quality group requirements
    - Market trends analysis
    - Resourcing project management
    - Monitoring process (supplier evaluation, financial result of the commodity actions...)

  • Sogefi - Acheteur Famille

    Guyancourt 2012 - 2014 • Construction et mise en place de la stratégie
    • Construction du budget achat par division
    • Négociations globales pour atteindre les objectifs au budget
    • Gestion du panel fournisseurs (+100 fournisseurs / 1000 références) et pilotage performance Q-C-D
    • Gestion des contrats et suivi des mises à jour des prix dans l’ERP

  • Eberspaecher - Acheteur projet

    2010 - 2012 • Affectation des fournisseurs internationaux identifiés grâce aux consultations et négociations de prix et délais dans le cadre de démarrage de nouveaux projets
    • Gérer la communication de l’équipe projet avec les fournisseurs
    • Analyse des offres et confrontation aux prix objectifs projets pour garantir la bonne rentabilité
    • Suivi des jalons de développements (nomination / prototypes / premières pièces série)
    • Suivi de l’interface Fournisseur/Développement/Usine (achats, méthodes, logistique, qualité)

  • Abylsen Sigma - Consultant

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Acheteur Famille (5 mois) – ThyssenKrupp Sofedit (Equipementier automobile)
    • Gestion de la sous-traitance (transferts industriels, désengagement fournisseur…)
    • Mise en place de la stratégie de négociation sur la productivité
    • Construction de la stratégie famille
    • Analyse interne des besoins (délestage des gammes, fermeture d’usines…)
    • Analyse du marché
    • Analyse des performances fournisseurs (qualité, coûts, délais)
    • Utilisation quotidienne de SAP (commandes, gestion des litiges facturation…)

    Ingénieur des ventes (6 mois) – Pauwels France (Transformateurs de distribution)
    • Commercialisation de transformateurs de distribution par la vente directe aux installateurs et aux industriels : chiffrage et accompagnement commercial des clients

    Acheteur Projet (9 mois) – Filtrauto (Equipementier automobile)
    Composants achetés sur les modules : pièces métalliques, élastomères, produits complexes
    • Consultation / Analyse des offres
    • Comité sourcing pour confirmer avec la direction projet le choix d’affectation des fournisseurs
    • Suivi des modifications afin de limiter la dérive des coûts
    • Suivi des délais et livraisons des premières pièces pour éviter les dérives planning

  • Grupo Antolin North America - Acheteur

    2007 - 2008 • Gestion des RFQ sur les familles plastique et visserie avec un objectif Qualité Coût Délais
    • Négociation et optimisation des décompositions de prix des offres fournisseurs
    • Interface ingénierie / fournisseur en phase projet
    • Reporting achat des différentes familles (pièces plastiques, visserie, formage métal) pour préparer la stratégie achat à 5 ans

  • Trèves - Acheteur

    2006 - 2006 • Réalisation d’un outil de chiffrage associé à un système expert pour l’aide à la réponse aux appels d’offres et à la négociation. => Diminution des temps de réponses

  • Rexam Reboul - Acheteur Hors production

    2004 - 2005 Rexam Reboul est spécialisé dans la création d’emballages métal et plastique pour l’industrie cosmétique (Dior, Chanel, YSL…).
    Ma mission était la gestion des achats sur les produits hors production (CA géré: 300 K€) :

    • Emballages : Resourcing et réduction du panel fournisseurs de 6 à 2 fournisseurs, gain de 20%
    • Autres achats : (Adhésifs, colles, huiles, vêtements de travail, barquettes thermoformées) : gain moyen de l’ordre de 15% et réduction de panels)
    • Suivi des contrats et des coûts d’achats.

Formations

  • Wesford

    Grenoble 2004 - 2005 Master 2

    Achats - Logistique

  • IPAC (Annecy)

    Annecy 2002 - 2004 Master 1

