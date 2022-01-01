Guillaume DU PONTAVICE

-
Netflix
- Adaptive Streaming Expert
2017 - maintenant
I am working in the Streaming Algorithms Team where I develop new video streaming algorithms for millions of devices as well as conduct controlled experiments in the field to validate improvements.
I use my knowledge and experience in web video streaming to design and develop cutting edge adaptive streaming technologies for Netflix.
Adaptive streaming is key for Netflix because Netflix delivers more than 125 million hours of videos per day in 190 countries to over 100 million subscribers using over 1,000 different types of devices. The goal is to ensure high playback quality across devices and in locations where the majority of the Internet population experiences slow Internet speed.
-
Dailymotion
- Streaming Experience Architect
Paris
2015 - 2017
as a Streaming Experience Architect, I am in charge of improving the End-User Streaming Experience, across all devices:
I am responsible of Dailymotion player "video delivery components" (HTML5/Flash) and in charge of optimizing Dailymotion video delivery and streaming experience across the globe.
Technologies : HTML5 / W3C MSE / Flash / HLS / Adaptive Streaming / data science
Methodologies: Agile
-
Irdeto
- Technical Manager
Paris
2014 - 2014
In charge of expanding the team in Paris to cover the following functionalities:
• hybrid STB (broadcast + broadband) supporting the playback of OTT streams (HLS,DASH,Microsoft Smooth Streaming), protected with DRM
• integration with Irdeto Multiscreen solution, HTML5 based
• Irdeto Middleware Head-End components (EPG, PushVoD, Dynamic Data)
Technologies: Embedded Software, C/C++, Webkit, Linux, GStreamer, FFmpeg, Adaptive Streaming, HLS, DASH, Smooth Streaming, W3C EME, W3C MSE, DRM
Methodologies : Agile
-
Irdeto
- Product Owner
Paris
2012 - 2014
In charge of :
• Software for client STBs for Videocon-D2h
• Head-End components (EPG, PushVoD, Dynamic Data) for MCA and Videocon-D2h
I am in charge of capturing customer needs and ensuring that they will be well implemented and delivered to the customer.
these new features should also fit on the already deployed millions of STBs
These are complex international projects involving multiple parties :
several teams from Irdeto : RnD in Beijing and Paris, Support and Testing team in India
Customers in India and South Africa
STB manufacturer, chipset vendor, 3rd party software providers …
> Major new features such as USB PVR deployed on several millions of STBs
Technologies: Embedded Software, C, Embedded Java, Python, CVS, TFS, Digital TV (MPEG2-TS, DVB), Linux, PVR, Conditional Access System
Methodologies : Agile
-
Irdeto
- System Architect
Paris
2011 - 2012
Assigned to Beijing to set up new RnD team (development and testing), to expand Irdeto Middleware development capacity.
along with the local manager, I helped setting up the teams, providing both functional and technical knowledge, and driving the development activities ( Double role, Product Owner – System Architect)
• one dev team for client STB dedicated to a top-tier satellite operator (15 people)
• one dev team for Irdeto Middleware Head-End components (5 people)
• one regression testing team (6 people)
• one system testing team (4 people)
Technologies: Embedded Software, C, Embedded Java, Python, C#, ASP.NET, CVS, TFS, Digital TV (MPEG2-TS, DVB), Conditional Access System, Embdedded Linux
Methodologies : Agile
-
Irdeto
- Project Manager
Paris
2007 - 2011
Project Manager
en charge des développements des solutions IP sur middleware Irdeto
DVB over IP (Advanced TV)
Fonctions embarqués : Live TV, Video On Demand, Voice over IP, Pay TV, Application Interactive, HTTP Streaming, Browser on TV, Linux embarqué, HD TV.
Development of core features for DVB over IP product
Point de contact technique pour les clients et fournisseurs intégrant la solution
http://www.irdeto.com/solutions/35-conditionalaccess.html
http://www.irdeto.com/documents/734694_DVBoverIP_LR.pdf
.
-
SAGEM DS
- Ingénieur responsable projet
PARIS
2004 - 2007
Responsable de projet logiciel temps réel embarqué sur le projet CDAM (Centralized Data Acquisition Module) / équipement faisant parti du système d'information embarqué dans l'Airbus A380.
http://www.sagem-ds.com/eng/site.php?spage=02010602
L'équipement est connecté à l'ensemble des switchs avioniques (AFDX, Ethernet redondant avionique)
- il réalise l'acquisition des paramètres de vols
- génère et envoie la trame DFDR à l'enregistreur d'accident (boîte noire)
- analyse les paramètres, et génère des rapports de vol (fonction ACMS de maintenance préventive : Aircraft Condition Monitoring System)
- envoie ces données de vol pour affichage dans le cockpit de l'A380
Encadrement d’une équipe de développement logiciel (entre 4 et 15 personnes)
contact technique avec le client (principalement Airbus Hambourg - Allemagne, Airbus Toulouse)
Maîtrise d’œuvre, Gestion des ressources et du planning.
Suivi de la sous-traitance (forfait & régie)
Spécification, conception & qualification au sens de la DO-178B (level C) d’un outil de profiling et de couverture structurelle (assembleur / C) pour architecture PowerPC.
Certification avionique des différents logiciels embarqués (niveau C & D de la norme ED12-B / DO-178B)
-
SAGEM SA
- Ingénieur responsable projet
PARIS
2002 - 2004
Responsable de lot logiciel « Base Software » temps réel embarqué pour CDAM A380 (3 personnes)
spécification du logiciel (exigences de haut niveau, procédures de test, design)
Participation à la spécification, la conception et l’intégration d’une plateforme de briques logicielles bas niveaux sur processeur PowerPC :
noyau temps réel ARINC653 propriétaire
drivers (Bootloader, Ethernet, Flash,…)
couches middleware (pile de communication UDP/IP, fonction de mise à jour du logiciel, file system, protocole SNMP/A615A/ABD100 1.4)
intégration hardware / software, prise en main des 2 cartes CPU (triprocesseurs), intégration avec carte I/O & Alim.
Développement et optimisation du logiciel.
intégration système avec d'autres équipements A380.
Validation du logiciel, recette avec AIRBUS.
-
SAGEM SA
- Ingénieur R&D
PARIS
2001 - 2002
Réponse appel d’offre NSS A380 (système d’information avion)
participation à la phase plateau de définition approfondie des besoins avec AIRBUS Toulouse.
Appel d’offre remporté par SAGEM DS.
-
SAGEM SA
- Ingénieur R&D
PARIS
2001 - 2002
Participation à l’avant Projet CDAM VICTORIA (Validation platform for Integration of standardised Components, Technologies and Tools in an Open, modulaR and Improved Aircraft electronic system)
But : prototyper les fonctions d’acquisition et traitement données haut débit de l’avionique de demain.
prise en main d’une plateforme Motorola MPC8260, développement des drivers Ethernet 100 Mbits/s
benchmarks & optimisations des différentes techniques d’acquisitions et de filtrage AFDX (Ethernet avionique)
http://www.euproject-victoria.org/assets/docs/pdf/ERTS_articleIR09.pdf
-
SAGEM SA
- Stage de fin d’Etudes aux US
PARIS
2001 - 2001
portage et adaptation des drivers et applications du téléphone-PDA Sagem WA-3050 sur une plate-forme communiquant avec un GSM.
Etude approfondie des couches basses (drivers) du système d’exploitation Microsoft Windows CE 3.0, Programmation en C.