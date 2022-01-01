Guillaume DUCRET

Trilingual dynamic engineer looking for new challenges as a data analyst.



With full proficiency in Japanese, English and French, I am particularly excited about international projects.

Through my professional experiences, I've acquired sharps skills in IT project management, and I especially enjoy gathering, analyzing data to put them into perspective.

Always eager to learn, to try out new methods or process, my motto is "Everybody has something to teach you".



Core skills:

- Data manipulation: Gather, clean and re-arrange data. Analyze to find patterns, formulate hypothesis to optimize processes and cut cost, build modules to assess hypothesis validity and report to decision takers.

- Computing skills: proficient with Excel, VBA, R, SQL, Matlab

- Fluent in Japanese JLPT1 and English TOEIC 945

- International project management, ability to work on transversal projects, team player and result-oriented.



