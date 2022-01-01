Menu

Guillaume DUCRET

Paris

En résumé

Trilingual dynamic engineer looking for new challenges as a data analyst.

With full proficiency in Japanese, English and French, I am particularly excited about international projects.
Through my professional experiences, I've acquired sharps skills in IT project management, and I especially enjoy gathering, analyzing data to put them into perspective.
Always eager to learn, to try out new methods or process, my motto is "Everybody has something to teach you".

Core skills:
- Data manipulation: Gather, clean and re-arrange data. Analyze to find patterns, formulate hypothesis to optimize processes and cut cost, build modules to assess hypothesis validity and report to decision takers.
- Computing skills: proficient with Excel, VBA, R, SQL, Matlab
- Fluent in Japanese JLPT1 and English TOEIC 945
- International project management, ability to work on transversal projects, team player and result-oriented.

Mes compétences :
Japonais
Optimisation
MOA
Modélisation mathématique
SQL
Microsoft Office
Finance
Management
VBA
PMO
As400
R
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
eLearning
Matlab
Data Mining

Entreprises

  • Hachette Livre - Chef de projets internationaux

    Paris 2015 - maintenant • MOA sur le système de gestion des abonnements/envois/paiements de la branche japonaise. Définition du besoin et développement de modules VBA pour optimiser les procédés et échanges d’informations avec le siège.
    • Optimisation des procédés et MOA sur la zone France/Belgique : rationalisation du système d’envoi et de facturation des colis, formulation des besoins utilisateurs pour nouveaux développement et maintenance.
    • Chef de projet lors du déploiement de l’ERP groupe dans la branche anglaise. Gestion en autonomie de l’intégration des clients existants : récupération des données auprès du prestataire anglais, développement de modules VBA et outils Access pour formatage, déduplication et contrôle des informations de paiements.
    • Utilisation de mon expertise système et de ma connaissance du business model des différentes branches lors de projets transverses : intégration d’une plateforme de paiement SEPA en ligne et développement en VBA/Access de modules pour optimiser l’analyse de l’activité des filiales par le siège.

  • Hachette Collections Japan - Project Executive

    2012 - 2014 Project executive dans la branche achats / logistique.

    • Refonte du système de gestion des stocks. Analyse de l’existant, création d’un modèle prédictif basé sur les données, développement de modules en VBA et déploiement. Réduction de 60k€ des coûts de stockage annuels.
    • Chef de projet lors de la refonte complète de l’ERP local : SFG avec le siège, négociations et validations avec le prestataire japonais et la direction, planification, élaboration des jeux de tests et suivi du déploiement.
    • Création, ajustements et suivi de plannings pour organiser la production, l’importation et la distribution des produits Hachette dans tout le pays. Élaboration de modules VBA et spreadsheets Excel pour optimiser le suivi des KPI et respecter les contraintes temporelles et budgétaires.

  • Hégoa Solutions - Business Development Associate

    2010 - 2010 Stagiaire en tant que Business Development Associate.

    Mission : aide au développement commercial et marketing des solutions de valorisations commercialisées par Hégoa Solutions.

    Suivi des clients, démarchage, démonstration de l’outil chez le client ou en ligne.
    Acquisition de connaissances en finance de marché, sur les instruments financiers et leur pricing.

  • Veolia Environnement - Assistant Consultant

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Projet d’étude industrielle en collaboration avec Veolia Environnement.

    Thème du projet : étude et optimisation de la gestion du parc des expositions de Nantes en terme de développement durable.

    Suite au suivi complet de la Foire de Nantes, ce projet s’est concrétisé par l’élaboration d’indicateurs environnementaux, économiques et sociaux pour optimiser la politique développement durable du parc

Formations

  • Keio Gijuku Daigaku

    Tokyo 2010 - 2012 Engineer

    Etudiant en tant que master au sein de l'université Keio à Tokyo, soutenance de thèse.

    Site Internet du laboratoire : http://www.ae.keio.ac.jp/lab/soc/masuda/index.html

    Recherche et simulations basées sur la théorie des jeux, le supply chain management, la théorie de l'information. Mise au point de modèle et simulation numérique via Mathematica et R.

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2008 - 2010 Ingénieur Généraliste

    Deux années d’étude dans une école d’ingénieur généraliste réputée. Acquisition de connaissances solides dans le domaine de l’ingénierie en général, complété par des enseignements en management de projet, économie et stratégie/marketing.

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Deux années de preparation intense, dans le but de passer les concours d’entrée des grandes écoles d’ingénieur françaises. Acquisition de connaissances de pointe en mathématiques et physique.

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Grandes Ecoles

    Série PCSI-PC.

  • Lycée Hélène Boucher

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Scientific Baccalaureate

    Baccalauréat série Scientifique, Physique-chimie, mention Très Bien.

