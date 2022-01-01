Guillaume DUGUÉ

During my four years of graduate research, I specialized in cellular electrophysiology, studying a particular class of inhibitory interneurons of the cerebellar cortex (Golgi cells). My work was supervised by Dr. Stéphane Dieudonné at the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris. I am now focusing my postdoctoral research work on the relation between the activity of a distinct neuronal types (the neurons synthetizing and releasing serotonin) and behavior. I joined the laboratory of Dr. Zachary Mainen in Cold Spring Harbor (USA) in October 2007. The lab then moved to Lisbon (Portugal) in January 2008. I recently came back to Paris (March 2012) to join the team of Boris Barbour at the Ecole Normale Supérieure to start a new project on cerebellar physiology.



Mes compétences :

Programming