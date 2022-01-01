Menu

Guillaume DUGUÉ

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

During my four years of graduate research, I specialized in cellular electrophysiology, studying a particular class of inhibitory interneurons of the cerebellar cortex (Golgi cells). My work was supervised by Dr. Stéphane Dieudonné at the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris. I am now focusing my postdoctoral research work on the relation between the activity of a distinct neuronal types (the neurons synthetizing and releasing serotonin) and behavior. I joined the laboratory of Dr. Zachary Mainen in Cold Spring Harbor (USA) in October 2007. The lab then moved to Lisbon (Portugal) in January 2008. I recently came back to Paris (March 2012) to join the team of Boris Barbour at the Ecole Normale Supérieure to start a new project on cerebellar physiology.

Mes compétences :
Programming

Entreprises

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2012 - maintenant Laboratory/Unit: CNRS 8197 IBENS. Team of Boris Barbour. PI: Clément Léna. http://www.biologie.ens.fr/neurocb/

  • Champalimaud Foundation - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2008 - 2012 Optogenetic control of serotonergic neurons in rats and mice. Laboratory of Zachary Mainen.

  • Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2007 - 2007 Optogenetic control of serotonergic neurons in rats and mice. Laboratory of Zachary Mainen.

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure - Postdoctoral Researcher

    2006 - 2007 Team of Stéphane Dieudonné. http://www.biologie.ens.fr/neuroinh/?lang=en

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure - Graduate Student

    2002 - 2006 PhD research work. Team of Stéphane Dieudonné. http://www.biologie.ens.fr/neuroinh/?lang=en

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure - Undergraduate Student

    2001 - 2002 Undergraduate research work (M2). Team of Stéphane Dieudonné. http://www.biologie.ens.fr/neuroinh/?lang=en

Formations

Réseau