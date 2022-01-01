Guillaume DULEY

-
SAP
- Sales Manager Data & Datamanagement
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Team of 5 Sales Engineers covering large accounts in 3 Industries: Retail, CPG, Services. Responsible for revenue of all Platform Products: Hana, Sybase, GED, Data Management, Middleware. On-Prem and Cloud in SaaS and PaaS mode -with Hana Cloud Platform-.
• Big Data deals in New Accounts, leveraging HANA in-memory technology to deliver real-time, agile and predictive analytics. Major win-backs over Oracle and Teradata. Main deals: SNCF, But, Eiffage, Danone.
• SAP ERP migration to HANA database: driving major wins at CIO level, by delivering actual Digital Transformation based on proven value: improved TCO, better user experience, faster decisions, reliability, agility, and specific business value based on cloud extensions. Main wins: Vinci, Biomérieux, Chanel, LVMH, and Danone.
Results: 2015 15M€ (126%) -Winner Circle- , 2016 17M€ (90%). 60% growth of revenue in 2 years.
-
Cast software
- Sales Manager
2012 - 2014
CAST is the leader in code quality measurement software. Focused on helping CIOs better manage their development teams and applications technical risks. 250 people. France, Europe, USA, India. 30 M€ revenue.
MY ROLE
Reporting to the Country Manager France, selling software + service solutions in consulting mode, from 100 k€ to 1000 k€ per deal, SaaS and on premise solutions.
Team of 4 people (Sales and pre-sales), shared marketing, managing BNP Paribas and Société Générale directly.
Results: + 30% in 18 months, 3 M€ license revenue /year. Deal BNPP 500 k€ (Cardif, IP, SIT), SGCIB.
-
-
-
MICROSOFT France
- Sales Manager
2005 - 2008
Responsible for revenue of 2 lines of products on large accounts. 45 M EUR quota.
* Unified Communications: Team of 6 sales, 3 pre-sales. Results on Conferencing: 90% to 130% (400% growth).
Main deals: Renault, Total, Thalès, CNCE. / Results on Exchange (email solution): 12 win-backs against Lotus Notes
with ROI sales strategy.
* Project Management. Team of 4 sales, 2 pre-sales. Launch of new Enterprise Solution (Project Server).
Results: Quota achieved, 30% growth per year. Major wins: Alcatel, SNCF, Thomson, Valeo.
-
Microsoft
- Directeur Commercial
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
1998 - 2008
DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL dans l'édition de logiciels. .
- Responsable vente et maketing sur plusieurs gammes de produits: Communications Unifiées, Collaboratif-CMS, Gestion de Projet, BI-base de données, E-commerce.
- Equipes jusqu'à 15 personnes: sales, GAM, telesales, avant-ventes.
- Vente solution sur de cycle de vente de 6 à 12 mois. Vente en volume.
- Volume de Business: 5 à 30 M€.
- Relationnel au niveau DSI et Directions Générales.
- Signatures de projets de plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'utilisateurs, face aux autres leaders du marché: IBM, Oracle, Cisco, en collaboration avec les intégrateurs (Accenture, Cap, Atos...).
- Solutions hébergées, lancement d'offres cloud computing.
-Recrutement de partenaires intégrateur et éditeurs.
- Transformation de modèles de vente: recrutement d'équipe, leverage partenaire, attaque de base installée concurrente, re-segmentation.
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL GRAND COMPTES. 11 ans d'expérience.
Constructeurs (NCR, Compaq) et éditeur (Microsoft).
Global Account Manager de PSA (Premier compte de Microsoft).
EXPERIENCE SECTORIELLE: Industrie, Retail, Banque.
-
Compaq France
- Account Manager
1995 - 1998
Revenue: + 50% in 2 years to 8 M EUR . Awards: Quota Club in 1995, President's Club in 1996.
-
NCR France
- Account Manager Banking
1991 - 1995
Quota achieved each year. Awards: Sales Leader in 1993, Quota Club in 1994.
-
French-American Chamber of Commerce
- Trade Consultant
1990 - 1991
Military Duty as civil servant. Initialize business in the US for French companies (market studies,
reseller selection, trade shows). 5 major successes.