Guillaume DULEY

Sales Director in software industry, with focus on driving incremental revenue on innovative platform products by driving sales team to their next level of performance. Strong experience in Cloud (SaaS) aand Big Data, leveraging the full ecosystem, implementing best-in-class sales process from leading vendors, 100% results-oriented. 5 successfull sales management experiences in large or entrepreneurial companies.



Mes compétences :

