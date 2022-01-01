Menu

Guillaume DULEY

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Sales Director in software industry, with focus on driving incremental revenue on innovative platform products by driving sales team to their next level of performance. Strong experience in Cloud (SaaS) aand Big Data, leveraging the full ecosystem, implementing best-in-class sales process from leading vendors, 100% results-oriented. 5 successfull sales management experiences in large or entrepreneurial companies.

Mes compétences :
Cms
Commercial
Communications
Communications unifiées
Country manager
Directeur commercial
Directeur des Ventes
ERP
Gestion de projet
Grands comptes
Manager
Microsoft CRM
PLM
Vente
ventes
Responsible for revenue
Pre sales
Oracle
user experience
reseller selection
manage their development teams
general management
Teradata
Sybase
SAP SD Sales
SAP IS R
SAP ERP
Project Management
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
Lifecycle Management
LEC
IBM Hardware
HP Hardware
Data Management
Alcatel

Entreprises

  • SAP - Sales Manager Data & Datamanagement

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Team of 5 Sales Engineers covering large accounts in 3 Industries: Retail, CPG, Services. Responsible for revenue of all Platform Products: Hana, Sybase, GED, Data Management, Middleware. On-Prem and Cloud in SaaS and PaaS mode -with Hana Cloud Platform-.

    • Big Data deals in New Accounts, leveraging HANA in-memory technology to deliver real-time, agile and predictive analytics. Major win-backs over Oracle and Teradata. Main deals: SNCF, But, Eiffage, Danone.

    • SAP ERP migration to HANA database: driving major wins at CIO level, by delivering actual Digital Transformation based on proven value: improved TCO, better user experience, faster decisions, reliability, agility, and specific business value based on cloud extensions. Main wins: Vinci, Biomérieux, Chanel, LVMH, and Danone.

    Results: 2015 15M€ (126%) -Winner Circle- , 2016 17M€ (90%). 60% growth of revenue in 2 years.

  • Cast software - Sales Manager

    2012 - 2014 CAST is the leader in code quality measurement software. Focused on helping CIOs better manage their development teams and applications technical risks. 250 people. France, Europe, USA, India. 30 M€ revenue.
    MY ROLE
    Reporting to the Country Manager France, selling software + service solutions in consulting mode, from 100 k€ to 1000 k€ per deal, SaaS and on premise solutions.
    Team of 4 people (Sales and pre-sales), shared marketing, managing BNP Paribas and Société Générale directly.
    Results: + 30% in 18 months, 3 M€ license revenue /year. Deal BNPP 500 k€ (Cardif, IP, SIT), SGCIB.

  • CAST Software - Sales Director

    2012 - 2014 CAST is a leading company in ALM (Application Lifecycle Management). Its code quality measurement software
    focuses on helping CIOs better manage their development teams and applications' technical risks. 30 M EUR revenue.
    * Reporting to Country Manager, selling software and service solutions in consulting mode, from 100 k EUR to 1000 k EUR per
    deal, SaaS and on premise solutions, managing BNP Paribas and Société Générale directly.
    Results: + 30% in 18 months, 3 M EUR license revenue/year (quota achieved). Deal BNPP 500 k EUR (Cardif, IP, SIT), SGCIB.

  • CAST Software - Director Business Development

    2009 - 2011 Direct sales to large System Integrators. Addressing general management and industrialization team. Business-case
    selling, based on productivity and quality improvement. Multinational deals.
    Results: quota achieved year 1 and 3. 1 M EUR deal on Capgemini, Steria, Sopra. Award: President' Club 2009.
    Indirect sales: Recruitment of reselling partners (Capgemini, SopraSteria, Acial, Tescom).

  • CAST Software - Business Development Director & Sales Manager SI

    2008 - 2011 • Direct sales to large System Integrators. Addressing general management and industrialization team. Business-case selling, based on productivity and quality improvement. Multinational deals.
    Results: 2 M€ revenue per year, 1 M€ deal on Capgemini, Steria, Sopra. President’ Club 2009.
    • Indirect Sales. Recruitment of reselling partners (Capgemini, Sopra, Steria, Acial, Tescom). New offerings, sales enablement, assistance to partner’s sales on main deals. Revenue doubled to 2 M€.
    Recruitment of consulting firms as influencers for direct sales (Deloitte, Accenture…).

  • MICROSOFT France - Sales Manager

    2005 - 2008 Responsible for revenue of 2 lines of products on large accounts. 45 M EUR quota.
    * Unified Communications: Team of 6 sales, 3 pre-sales. Results on Conferencing: 90% to 130% (400% growth).
    Main deals: Renault, Total, Thalès, CNCE. / Results on Exchange (email solution): 12 win-backs against Lotus Notes
    with ROI sales strategy.
    * Project Management. Team of 4 sales, 2 pre-sales. Launch of new Enterprise Solution (Project Server).
    Results: Quota achieved, 30% growth per year. Major wins: Alcatel, SNCF, Thomson, Valeo.

  • MICROSOFT France - Sales Director Retail & Services

    2002 - 2005 Responsible for revenue on Retail & Services large accounts for full MS products portfolio: Infrastructure (Windows),
    Communication and collaboration, Office, MS SQL, BI, Web... Team of 5 Sales, 4 telesales, and 4 pre-sales.
    Results: 15% growth per year over 3 years to 38 M EUR , quotas achieved each year. Major wins: 15 M EUR contract with
    Carrefour, Carrefour Web site (Ooshop), La Redoute.com. In BI: win of Casino, Conforama (500k).

  • MICROSOFT France - Account Manager Manufacturing & Retail

    1998 - 2002 * Global Account Manager of PSA Peugeot-Citroen. Relationship Citroën CEO, PSA group CIO.
    Results: 300% quota achievement in 2002, PSA largest account revenue in French Sub. Large win: Citroen Web Site.
    * Account Manager on Industry and Distribution: Total, PPR, Arcelor-Mittal. Results: Major Win of FNAC Ecommerce web site against IBM and Oracle with Bill Gates as exec sponsor and direct involvement.

  • Microsoft - Directeur Commercial

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1998 - 2008 DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL dans l'édition de logiciels. .
    - Responsable vente et maketing sur plusieurs gammes de produits: Communications Unifiées, Collaboratif-CMS, Gestion de Projet, BI-base de données, E-commerce.
    - Equipes jusqu'à 15 personnes: sales, GAM, telesales, avant-ventes.
    - Vente solution sur de cycle de vente de 6 à 12 mois. Vente en volume.
    - Volume de Business: 5 à 30 M€.
    - Relationnel au niveau DSI et Directions Générales.
    - Signatures de projets de plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'utilisateurs, face aux autres leaders du marché: IBM, Oracle, Cisco, en collaboration avec les intégrateurs (Accenture, Cap, Atos...).
    - Solutions hébergées, lancement d'offres cloud computing.
    -Recrutement de partenaires intégrateur et éditeurs.
    - Transformation de modèles de vente: recrutement d'équipe, leverage partenaire, attaque de base installée concurrente, re-segmentation.

    - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL GRAND COMPTES. 11 ans d'expérience.
    Constructeurs (NCR, Compaq) et éditeur (Microsoft).
    Global Account Manager de PSA (Premier compte de Microsoft).

    EXPERIENCE SECTORIELLE: Industrie, Retail, Banque.

  • Compaq France - Account Manager

    1995 - 1998 Revenue: + 50% in 2 years to 8 M EUR . Awards: Quota Club in 1995, President's Club in 1996.

  • NCR France - Account Manager Banking

    1991 - 1995 Quota achieved each year. Awards: Sales Leader in 1993, Quota Club in 1994.

  • French-American Chamber of Commerce - Trade Consultant

    1990 - 1991 Military Duty as civil servant. Initialize business in the US for French companies (market studies,
    reseller selection, trade shows). 5 major successes.

Formations

Réseau