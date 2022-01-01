Retail
Guillaume DUPAS
Guillaume DUPAS
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Carrefour Proximité
- Directeur de magasin
2014 - maintenant
Gérant franchisé Carrefour Express
Aldi
- Responsable de Magasin
Dammartin-en-Goële
2012 - 2014
Aldi
- Responsable de Magasin
Dammartin-en-Goële
2011 - 2011
ZENEO
- Chef d'entreprise
Besançon
2008 - 2011
Aldi
- Responsable de Magasin
Dammartin-en-Goële
2004 - 2008
Aldi
- Assistant Responsable Magasin
Dammartin-en-Goële
2003 - 2004
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
2001 - 2003
SHS
Université Nantes
Nantes
2001 - 2003
SHS
Réseau
Jérôme MORIN
Mariana CAMPBELL-GUÉNOT
Michael MARIE
Michel DEVERSANNES
Nathalie HUBERT
Sébastien MARCHAND