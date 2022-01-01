Menu

Guillaume DUPONT

Angouleme

Entreprises

  • Leroy Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Sales Director, Asia-Pacific

    Angouleme 2016 - maintenant

  • Leroy-Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Director Business Development, Asia-Pacific

    Angouleme 2015 - 2016

  • Leroy-Somer (Groupe EMERSON) - Strategic Planner

    Angouleme 2013 - 2015

  • Meteodyn America Inc - General manager

    2009 - 2012 + Open the company’s American office and responsible of business development in the Americas.
    + Wind resource assessment for wind farms development (projects all over the US, Canada and Brazil)
    + Wind modeling in cities for the installation of building integrated wind turbines (mainly cities on the East Coast and West Coast).
    + Wind pedestrian comfort and safety analyses in cities (Boston, New-York, Philadelphia, Houston)

    Publications
    + Dupont G. (speaker), Clarenc T., Tighe L. (2010) Use of High Resolution Roughness Data for Wind Modeling in Forested Area, AWEA 2010 WINDPOWER Conference, Dallas (TX) May 23-26, 2010
    + Kalmikov A., Dupont G., Dykes K., Chan C. (2010) Wind power resource assessment in complex urban environments: MIT campus case-study using CFD Analysis, AWEA 2010 WINDPOWER Conference, Dallas (TX) May 23-26, 2010
    + Bezault C., Dupont G., Weaver C. (2010) Use of CFD model MeteodynWT for vertical wind extrapolation in complex terrain, EWEA European Wind Energy Conference 2010, Warsaw (Poland), April 2010
    + Fahssis K., Dupont G., Sanquer S., Leyronnas P. (2010) Integration of the natural cross ventilation in the CFD software UrbaWind, International Conference on Applied Energy, Singapore, April 2010

  • Meteodyn - Business development engineer

    Saint-Herblain 2008 - 2009 + Business developer for Meteodyn in North America, Northern Europe and South Asia.
    + Project engineer: Wind resource assessment for wind farm projects in complex terrain in Wales and England.
    + Wind modeling, analysis of extreme events and programming of wind alert systems for high-speed trains in France with SNCF and England with Network Rail.
    + Instructor for the CFD software Meteodyn WT and UrbaWind.

    Publication
    Dupont G. (Speaker), Clarenc T., Leyronnas P. (2009) UrbaWind: use of a CFD model for modeling the wind in urban area, International Small Wind Conference, Watford (UK), March 2009

Formations

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2012 - 2013 MBA

  • Technische Universität Berlin (Berlin)

    Berlin 2006 - 2008 Energy and Chemical Engineering

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2004 - 2007 Mechanical Engineering

