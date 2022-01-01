Guillaume DUPONT

Meteodyn America Inc
- General manager
2009 - 2012
+ Open the company’s American office and responsible of business development in the Americas.
+ Wind resource assessment for wind farms development (projects all over the US, Canada and Brazil)
+ Wind modeling in cities for the installation of building integrated wind turbines (mainly cities on the East Coast and West Coast).
+ Wind pedestrian comfort and safety analyses in cities (Boston, New-York, Philadelphia, Houston)
Publications
+ Dupont G. (speaker), Clarenc T., Tighe L. (2010) Use of High Resolution Roughness Data for Wind Modeling in Forested Area, AWEA 2010 WINDPOWER Conference, Dallas (TX) May 23-26, 2010
+ Kalmikov A., Dupont G., Dykes K., Chan C. (2010) Wind power resource assessment in complex urban environments: MIT campus case-study using CFD Analysis, AWEA 2010 WINDPOWER Conference, Dallas (TX) May 23-26, 2010
+ Bezault C., Dupont G., Weaver C. (2010) Use of CFD model MeteodynWT for vertical wind extrapolation in complex terrain, EWEA European Wind Energy Conference 2010, Warsaw (Poland), April 2010
+ Fahssis K., Dupont G., Sanquer S., Leyronnas P. (2010) Integration of the natural cross ventilation in the CFD software UrbaWind, International Conference on Applied Energy, Singapore, April 2010