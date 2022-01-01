Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DURAN
Ajouter
Guillaume DURAN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDF
- Apprenti Ingénieur
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Corsica Sole
- Développeur PHP / MySQL
2012 - 2013
SMURFIT KAPPA FRANCE
- Conducteur Transbordeur
Saint-Mandé
2009 - 2010
Formations
EFREI
Villejuif
2013 - maintenant
Ingénieur informatique
IUT Paris XIII
Villetaneuse
2010 - 2013
DUT Informatique
IUT Evreux DUT MPH
Evreux
2008 - 2009
Lycée Georges Dumézil
Vernon
2005 - 2008
bac S SI
Réseau
Apovo JEAN-MARCEL
Bérénice MINNE
Christophe VILLEGER
Cyrille COUDYSER
El Mahdi HSSAINE
Hervé DO VAN
Hortense BULARD
Jeremy RENARD
Nitharjan KANAGARAJAH
Steven's FRANCFORT