Guillaume DURET

Institut français de Corée du Sud
- Secretary General
2012 - maintenant
- financial manager
- Human resource Manager
LU France / Direction technique
- Industrial project manager, engineering department (head office, Paris, France)
2008 - 2010
- Responsible for managing and implementing various food lines production .Determine, develop and implement appropriate levels of automation and mechanization using sound financial analysis and justification according to food regulations.
- Responsible to look after commissioning and establish efficient program to increase efficiency, accuracy and effectiveness by optimizing the use of people and process.
- Define the appropriate maintenance to use and set up reporting system.
- Optimization and revamping of processes and equipments according to the continuous improvement policy.
- Develop ergonomic workstations and flow based processes to maximize space and labor utilization by previous layouts definition
- Collaboration with various departments such as quality, R&D, marketing and finance follow-up new project
Sanofi aventis
- Continuous Improvement Manager
Paris
2005 - 2008
- Responsible for, 6 syringes lines production, creating a continuous improvement, investigating problems, generating recommendations, and implementing solutions based on the use of analytical tools
- Adjust and revitalize standards, procedures, and layouts as needed to reflect changes in policy or procedure. Within this framework set up new maintenance agreements with various external vendors, set up new automatics labeling traceability machines (datamatrix) according on 21 cfr part 11 edit by the Food and Drug Administration.
- Responsible for creating appropriate layout for an entire new pharmaceutical line production and build-up procedure after FAT (factory acceptance testing) and SAT ( site acceptance testing).
- Managing technical projects under pharmaceuticals conditions of good manufacturing practice