Guillaume DUVAL
Guillaume DUVAL
Boulogne-Billancourt
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Export
Entreprises
Renault Trucks SAS
- Middle East head office manager / Sales area manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2007
Expatriate, based in Cairo, Egypt.
Formations
Lycée Marguerite Yourcenar
Le Mans
1997 - 1999
Commerce International
Diego GEREZ
Géraldine LEBLAY
Herve HAUVESPRE
Julien DUBUISSON
Laurent FRIEDERICH
Pierre DODIN