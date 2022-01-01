Guillaume ELIAS

I am a quality oriented Project Manager with 10 years of experience on successful IT project delivery for software editor and major bank / insurance companies.

I am adaptable and confident working in dynamic and innovative project environments. My personal attributes include determination and creativity as well as analytical and problem solving skills. I interact effectively with people from diverse backgrounds and I have a good understanding of commercial, customer centric and business. My Agile mindset and my strong technical background allow me to fulfil a variety of different roles within project teams to provide an effective interface between business and technical functions.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Méthode agile

Agile Scrum