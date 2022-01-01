Menu

Guillaume ELIAS

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

I am a quality oriented Project Manager with 10 years of experience on successful IT project delivery for software editor and major bank / insurance companies.
I am adaptable and confident working in dynamic and innovative project environments. My personal attributes include determination and creativity as well as analytical and problem solving skills. I interact effectively with people from diverse backgrounds and I have a good understanding of commercial, customer centric and business. My Agile mindset and my strong technical background allow me to fulfil a variety of different roles within project teams to provide an effective interface between business and technical functions.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Méthode agile
Agile Scrum

Entreprises

  • Allianz - IT PRODUCT OWNER

    Puteaux 2015 - 2016 Responsibilities
     Analyse and document “As-is” situation from a technical and functional axes
     Define project’s scope regarding budget, deadlines and client needs and strategy
     Define the product backlog based on high collaboration with stakeholders
     Build brand new Agile project organization
     Write detailed functional and technical product requirements documents including user stories and acceptance criteria
     Drive or support all Agile events as sprint planning, backlog refinements, sprint demos and sprint reviews
     Run working groups and produce project status updates
    Key Achievements
     Succeed in big scale project organization with high skilled business requirements (non-life insurance: risk analysis, quotation, claims, EDI, …)
     Introduce high valuable Scrum Agile mindset and practices inside development team and in relationship with stakeholders
     Develop and maintain trustful teammate and stockholder relationships and commitment
     Develop and deliver high value functionalities focused on business value and client’s needs
    Technical environment: Mainframe, ESB, Service oriented architecture, Java, Oracle, JIRA/Confluence

  • Alb - CONSULTANT - AGILE PROJECT MANAGER

    Paris 2013 - 2017 ALB is a management consulting and professional service company that provides digital, consulting and operation services for bank and insurance companies. My time as consultant in this company gave me strong and high valuable project management experience through two long term missions at ING Direct and Allianz.

  • Ing Direct - BUSINESS ANALYST / SCRUM MASTER / PO

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Responsibilities 
     Support change management from Waterfall to Agile project organization helped by external skilled Agile coaches
     Write detailed functional and technical product requirement documents including user stories and acceptance criteria
     Review all project documentation including business requirements, test plans and technical specifications
     Facilitate stakeholders’ needs prioritization. Work closely with Operation Teams, Product, Risk, Legal, Marketing and IT to meet business objectives.
     Coordinate action from overseas test resources from India
     Coordinate action from overseas development team from Portugal / Romania
     Put together complete project plans including schedule, project budget and risk assessment
     Drive or support all Agile events as sprint planning, backlog refinements, sprint demos and sprint reviews as Product Owner or Scrum Master
    Key Achievements 
     Deliver high valuable projects for
    o Internal collaborators (back office software / payment system: over 300 users)
    o And customers (online banking website / Mobile application: overs 1 million customers and prospects)
     Manage multiple project stream on different functional or technical contexts (Legal, life insurance, core banking, online banking, …)
     Deliver major involving high technical skills (service oriented architecture, interoperability, data migration, web responsive and mobile technology, EDI, publishing, …)
     Deliver high valuable and standardized technical/functional documentation to development teams
     Succeed project during Agile transition and spread Agile mindset and good practices
     Adapt and switch into different roles from Business Analyst to Scrum Master or Product Owner
    Technical environment: Mainframe, Profile 5, ESB, Web services, Service oriented architecture, Java, Oracle, JIRA/Confluence

  • Iga - PROJECT MANAGER / ANALYST DEVELOPER

    Issy les Moulineaux 2010 - 2013 Responsibilities 
     Lead project management and development on EDI and WORFLOW package
     Work closely with Operation Teams, Marketing, IT to meet business objectives.
     Full stack development
    o Write and review technical and functional documentations and test strategy
    o Design, build and maintain software architecture
    o Design, build and maintain data model
    o Deliver new software features
    o Manage bug tracking
     Write user and technical documentation
     Run working groups and produce project status updates.
    Key Achievements 
     Lead and Succeed full life cycle of project implementation as analyst developer
     Succeed in a fast peace start-up environment
    Technical environment: VB.net, Microsoft TFS, SQL Server, Mantis BT

  • Groupe Molitor - PROJECT MANAGER / ANALYST DEVELOPER

    2007 - 2010 Responsibilities 
     Lead project management and development of an intranet solution
     Lead a team of 3 developers (apprentice or long term trainee)
     Collaborate closely with IT, Marketing team to meet business objectives
     Full stack development
    o Write and review technical and functional documentation
    o Design, build and maintain software architecture / data-model
    o Design, build and maintain data-model
     Write user and technical documentation
     Review all project documentation
     Run working groups and produce project status updates
    Key Achievements 
     Lead and Succeed full life cycle of project implementation as analyst developer
     Deliver and maintain a product approbated by users and collaborators

    Technical environment: PHP, MySQL, Mantis BT

Formations

  • ITIN

    Cergy Pontoise 2007 - 2010 Master’s Degree in Engineering of Information System, Network and Telecommunication

  • Lycée Louis Jouvet

    Taverny 2005 - 2007 Advanced Diploma in IT and Network for Industry and technical services

