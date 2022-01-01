Guillaume ESCURE-HERPIN

Menu

En résumé

Experienced International Logistics Manager with a demonstrated international history of working in the automotive industry and cross trading.
Skilled in Negotiation, Inbound & Outbound logistics (Overseas, Overland, Inland), Budgeting, Industrial Engineering, and JIT Production, English / Spanish / Brazilian Portuguese.
Strong sales professional with a Master’s Degree focused in Engineering from ICAM - Institut Catholique d'Arts et Métiers.

Mes compétences :
Lean
Chaine logistique
Transport routier
Réduction de coût
Transport maritime
Budgétisation
Transport international
Commerce international
MIFA
PDCA
Gestion budgétaire
Kaizen
Logistique industrielle
Négociation
Incoterm

Entreprises

  • OPTIMUM TRACKER - INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN DIRECTOR

    Meyreuil 2019 - maintenant Aix en Provence, FRANCE
    DIRECTEUR SUPPLY CHAIN INTERNATIONALE

  • Groupe Psa - INTERNATIONAL OUTBOUND LOGISTICS SENIOR MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - 2018 Paris, FRANCE
    * International outbound logistics manager for subsidiaries vehicles storage and distribution (1.065 M€) : operational and economic performance for Europe / Latin America / Russia / Africa and Middle East Business Units & cost-saving plans
    * Responsable logistique internationale stockage et distribution véhicules filiales (1.065 M€) : performance opérationnelle et économique sur les zones Europe / Amérique Latine / Russie / Afrique et Moyen Orient & plan de réduction des coûts
    * Gerente logistica internacional para os fluxos outbound de estocagem e distribuição de veiculos das filiais (1.065 M€) : performance economica e operacional no perimetro Europa / America Latina / Russia / Africa e Oriente Medio & plano de economia

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - LATIN AMERICA OPERATIONS & LOGISTICS SENIOR MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2016 Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL
    * Latin America logistics manager for inbound an outbound performance (2008-2016)
    Outbound operation manager (2008-2013)
    Logistics contract management for PSA Peugeot Citroen Latin America (2012-2016)
    Budgeting / Reporting / Cost saving plan for Latin America logistics
    * Responsable performance logistique Amérique Latine pour la logistique des composants et importation-exportation-distribution véhicules (2008-2016)
    Responsable des opérations de distribution véhicules PSA Amérique Latine (2008-2013)
    Gestion du contrat de prestation logistique PSA Peugeot Citroen Amérique Latine (2012-2016)
    En charge du budget / reporting économique / Plan d'économie périmètre logistiqe Amérique Latine
    * Gerente de logistica america latina para fluxos inbound (componentes) e outbound (importação-exportação-distribuição de veiculos) (2008-2016)
    Gerente das operações outbound PSA America Latina (2008-2013)
    Gestão do contrato de prestações logisticas inbound/outbound PSA Peugeot Citroen America Latina (2012-2016)
    Responsavel pelo Budget / Reporting économico / Plano de economia no perimetro logistico America Latina

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - SUPPLY CHAIN EUROPE-MERCOSUR MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2008 Paris, FRANCE
    * Supply chain manager for CKD parts exportations from Europe to Argentina and Brazil plants
    * Responsable zone Mercosur pour les exports des composants CKD vers les usines d'Argentine et Brésil
    * Responsavel pela coordenação das exportações CKD de autopeças para as fabricas da Argentina e Brasil

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - ASSEMBLY LEAN MANUFACTURING & TRANSPORT MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2006 Porto Real, BRAZIL
    * Lean Manufacturing manager for brazilian plant and local supply chain logistic
    * Responsable du projet Lean Manufacturing de l'usine de Porto Real et du transport usine des composants Mercosur (Argentine et Brésil)
    * Coordenador do Lean Manufacturing fabrica de Porto Real e dos transportes da supply chain de componentes locais (Argentina e Brasil)

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - PLANT LOGISTICS FOR LOCAL SUPPLY CHAIN & NEW VEHICLE PROJECT MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2003 - 2004 Porto Real, BRAZIL
    * Organization of transports from Argentina and Brazil supplier to brazilian plant and for new vehicle brazilian project
    * Responsable transport usine (Argentine et Brésil) et de la logistique usine pour lancement véhicule
    * Coordenação dos transportes da supply chain de componentes locais (Argentina e Brasil) e planejamento da logistica para futuro projeto veiculo da fabrica

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - CKD PARTS EXPORTATION MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2003 Mulhouse, FRANCE
    * International expeditions from Mulhouse plant of CKD parts exportation to Argentina / Brazil / Iran
    * Expéditions internationales depuis l'usine de Mulhouse pour export des composants CKD vers Argentine / Brésil / Iran
    * Expedições internacionais de autopeças CKD da fabrica de Mulhouse para Argentina / Brasil / Irã

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - MAINTENANCE METHOD MANAGER

    Rueil Malmaison 1999 - 2001 Mulhouse, FRANCE
    * Maintenance method for industrial site of Mulhouse
    * Animation méthode maintenance pour le site de production de Mulhouse
    * Coordenação dos metodos de manutenção da planta de Mulhouse

  • L'Oréal - INTERNATIONAL PACKING INDUSTRIAL LINE PROJECTS ENGINEER

    PARIS 1997 - 1999 Paris, FRANCE
    * Packing production line for internationals projects
    * Développement de lignes de production de conditionnement pour les projets internationaux
    * Linhas de produção para projetos industriais internacionais

Formations

