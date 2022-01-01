Guillaume EVRARD

-
Schneider Electric
- Digitized Service Architect
Rueil Malmaison
2015 - maintenant
Service d'asset management à distance
-
Schneider Electric P&EC
- Technical leader - Building - Securité - Datacenter
2010 - 2015
-
INEO Pole Sys & Com (Groupe GDF SUEZ)
- Chargé de mission Sureté- Sécurité
2008 - 2010
-
INEO E&S
- Responsable service Ingénierie Télécom
2005 - 2008
-
NORTEL NETWORKS FRANCE (Ex Matra Nortel Communication).
- Service Account Manager
2003 - 2003
-
INEO E&S (ex CORIS)
- Responsable Télécom chez TECHNIP (détachement) pour FPSO DALIA TOTAL
2003 - 2005
-
INEO E&S (ex CORIS)
- Architecte de réseaux télécoms
2003 - 2003
-
NORTEL NETWORKS FRANCE (Ex Matra Nortel Communication)
- Ingénieur support technique
2001 - 2003
-
ALSTOM T&D, ex CEGELEC
- Responsable technique de projets Telecom & Dispatching
1998 - 2000