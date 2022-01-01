Menu

Guillaume EVRARD

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Digitized Service Architect

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant Service d'asset management à distance

  • Schneider Electric P&EC - Technical leader - Building - Securité - Datacenter

    2010 - 2015

  • INEO Pole Sys & Com (Groupe GDF SUEZ) - Chargé de mission Sureté- Sécurité

    2008 - 2010

  • INEO E&S - Responsable service Ingénierie Télécom

    2005 - 2008

  • NORTEL NETWORKS FRANCE (Ex Matra Nortel Communication). - Service Account Manager

    2003 - 2003

  • INEO E&S (ex CORIS) - Responsable Télécom chez TECHNIP (détachement) pour FPSO DALIA TOTAL

    2003 - 2005

  • INEO E&S (ex CORIS) - Architecte de réseaux télécoms

    2003 - 2003

  • NORTEL NETWORKS FRANCE (Ex Matra Nortel Communication) - Ingénieur support technique

    2001 - 2003

  • ALSTOM T&D, ex CEGELEC - Responsable technique de projets Telecom & Dispatching

    1998 - 2000

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electricité (Gif Sur Yvette)

    Gif Sur Yvette 1994 - 1997

