Guillaume FERNANDEZ
Guillaume FERNANDEZ
Perpignan
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Perpignan
En résumé
Pas de description
DIVINITÉ
- CEO
Perpignan
2013 - maintenant
Vins et Spiritueux
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)
Paris
2011 - 2012
MBA Spécialisé 'Stratégie & Consulting'
Johnson And Wales University (Providence)
Providence
2008 - 2008
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IDRAC
Montpellier
2005 - 2009
MASTER I "Responsable du développement Commercial et Marketing"
Alexis DE TROY
Jérôme GAUSSIN
Julie PIGÉ
Kassim ASSANI
Lionel DE MERCURIO
Matthieu BIDAL
Nathalie LLOBET
Pascal FOURCADE
Tanguy OSWALD
Virginie ROUX