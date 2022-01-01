Menu

Guillaume FERNANDEZ

Perpignan

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • DIVINITÉ - CEO

    Perpignan 2013 - maintenant Vins et Spiritueux

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 MBA Spécialisé 'Stratégie & Consulting'

  • Johnson And Wales University (Providence)

    Providence 2008 - 2008

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IDRAC

    Montpellier 2005 - 2009 MASTER I "Responsable du développement Commercial et Marketing"

