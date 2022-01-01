Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume FERRY
Ajouter
Guillaume FERRY
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Technip
- Lead Flexible Pipe Design Engineer
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Realisation des projets suivants en tant qu'ingenieur design pipe flexibles:
- Block 31 PSVM (BP)
- Jubilee (Tullow Oil)
- Aseng (Noble Energy)
- CoGa (Total)
Bureau Veritas
- Stagiaire Calculs de structure pour reconversions de Tankers en FPSO
Puteaux
2008 - 2008
Formations
ISITV
Toulon La Garde
2005 - 2008
Ingenieur
Marine/Offshore pétrolier
Réseau
Christophe CHEVAUX
Christophe DELARUE
Didier BRUNGARD
Dupont CATHERINE
Gaelle PERUCCA
Hugues DE BOUDEMANGE
Ludovic ASSIER
Maxime RESPAUT
Simon CLENET
Simon DELVOYE