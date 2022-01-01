Menu

Guillaume FERRY

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Technip - Lead Flexible Pipe Design Engineer

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Realisation des projets suivants en tant qu'ingenieur design pipe flexibles:

    - Block 31 PSVM (BP)
    - Jubilee (Tullow Oil)
    - Aseng (Noble Energy)
    - CoGa (Total)

  • Bureau Veritas - Stagiaire Calculs de structure pour reconversions de Tankers en FPSO

    Puteaux 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • ISITV

    Toulon La Garde 2005 - 2008 Ingenieur

    Marine/Offshore pétrolier

