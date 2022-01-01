Guillaume FOCH

-
Accenture
- Supply Chain Change Management Consultant
Paris
2014 - maintenant
In a frame of the Airbus Supply Chain, my role is to manage the procurement transformation project project which aims at putting in place a new Process and an innovative digital solution to improve the communication regarding the delivery performances of all the Airbus suppliers.
This challenge began with the set up of a visual management that has led to the implementation of an E- Visual Mangement mainly due to the international aspect of the project.
In term of Change management, the target was to establish the As Is picture, perform the Gap analysis and define the To Be model.
Once the training plan defined, I am in charge of the trainings for the international impacted people in order to spread new project governance and related tool guidance.
Moreover my role is also to improve the digital visual management application. I organise and manage brainstorms, then challenge it with the developer teams that I supervise.
I am in charge of the Project communication using new technology such as (Telestration, Prezi, draw my life...)
Accenture
- Supply Chain Consultant
Paris
2014 - 2014
This consulting mission aims to support this Airbus supplier in managing the implementation of a new ultrasound control bench. My role was to coordinate the team between NDT experts (Non Destructive Test), ultrasound bench manufacturer, and Airbus quality managers.
The deliverable of this mission is a clear Roadmap for the implementation of the new bench, and also a risk analysis methodology to prevent any delays in the entry in service.
Accenture
- Operational Project Management Consultant chez Accenture
Paris
2013 - 2014
In the frame of a supply chain project which aims at stabilizing (Single Aisle, Long Range) supply chain for its ramp up, by synchronizing existing activities, launching spot actions and additional initiatives. In charge of a pool of suppliers, I manage for each one the optimized intervention mode to secure the delivery performences.
Accenture
- Business Process modeling
Paris
2011 - 2013
In the Research and Technology departement of Airbus, I support in the services and product’s definition allowing to provide to operators (MRO, airline) improvements for their aircraft maintenance’s processes, I also support in the value assessment modelling allowing to estimate the benefits and cost of the services and products defined by the project.
Safran
- Lean Manufacturing leader
Paris
2011 - 2011
In charge of the selection and the implementation of a new collaborative platform which allows to apply a lean manufacturing process (PDCA) in all sites of the group.
- As Is defintion phase. Set up of the operational and technical requirements
- Perform Gap analysis and Define To Be process.
- Set up of Change management plan.
- Training plan in place and training of international teams.
Astrium
- Signal Transmission Analyst
Blagnac
2010 - 2010
Development of a software managing the shape of reflectors depending on the reflection and the transmission of communication signals.