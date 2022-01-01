Retail
Guillaume FOUCHARD
Guillaume FOUCHARD
CAEN
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
BLINI
- Responsable planification & ordonnancement
2009 - maintenant
Laboratoires MERCK - MENA
- Spécialiste projet logistique
2008 - 2009
Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Spécialiste gestion de production & logistique
Saint Ouen Cedex
2006 - 2008
Formations
IAE
Caen
2007 - 2009
Gestion de Production & Logistique
En alternance chez ROBERT BOSCH puis chez SCHERING-PLOUGH
IAE Institut d'administration des Entreprises
Caen
2006 - 2007
En alternance chez ROBERT BOSCH
IUT
Alencon
2004 - 2006
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie STI - GE
Saint Lô
2003 - 2004
Réseau
Alexandre ABEGG
Alexis FOUCHARD
Anaïs AUPEE
Celine MARGRAIN
Gautier MULLIEZ
Jérôme BLIN
Tony BANSARD
Vincent LAFAYE