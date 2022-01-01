Guillaume GABOREL

I'll shortly introduce myself . For futher information you can have a look at my resume.



I'm a junior biomedical engineer. To reach this point, I started 2 years intensive program preparing for the national competitive exam for entry to engineering school concentrating in biology.

After two years of hard work, I choosed to study at the UTC where I took the biomechanical/ biomaterials speciality.

I find the link between engineering sciences and medical extremely fascinating and motivating. Thanks to UTC, I've been able to take part of that and to use what I learned to be involved in the biomedical world.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft office

LateX

Biomécanique

Ingénierie

Biomatériaux

SolidWorks

C

Qualité

Gestion de projet

Biologie cellulaire

Biocompatibilité

Immunologie

Electronique

C Programming Language