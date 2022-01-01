Menu

Guillaume GABOREL

Rungis cedex

En résumé

I'll shortly introduce myself . For futher information you can have a look at my resume.

I'm a junior biomedical engineer. To reach this point, I started 2 years intensive program preparing for the national competitive exam for entry to engineering school concentrating in biology.
After two years of hard work, I choosed to study at the UTC where I took the biomechanical/ biomaterials speciality.
I find the link between engineering sciences and medical extremely fascinating and motivating. Thanks to UTC, I've been able to take part of that and to use what I learned to be involved in the biomedical world.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
LateX
Biomécanique
Ingénierie
Biomatériaux
SolidWorks
C
Qualité
Gestion de projet
Biologie cellulaire
Biocompatibilité
Immunologie
Electronique
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Biotronik - CRM technical support

    Rungis cedex 2016 - maintenant

  • Poietis - Biomechanical engineer

    2015 - 2016 I'm doing my final internship in Poietis, a start-up which was created a year ago. They are specialized in 4D bioprinting. I'm working in the technical team as a biomechanical engineer to parameterize the printer. For this i'm doing experimental design, data processing and cellular culture all in relation with the biological team.

  • CARDIATIS - Assistant ingénieur

    2013 - 2014 I did my first professional experience in Cardiatis as assistant engineer. My project was about the optimization and the validation of Multilayer Flow Modulators (stents) surface treatment in order to reduce the clotting.
    We selected several chemical treatment for aortic stents. We used electrical and biological tests to observe the different effects of treatments and to characterize the surface.

  • Snowball - Vendeur

    BESANCON CEDEX 2012 - 2012 Vendeur ambulant­ SNOWBALL, La Baule (44). Chef d'équipe. (2013, 2014, 2015)
    Management d'équipe, relation client

Formations

  • L'Université Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (Hannover)

    Hannover 2014 - 2014 Programme d'échange à l'Université Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz,

  • Université Technologique De Compiègne

    Compiegne 2012 - 2016 Ingénieur Génie Biologie option biomécanique/ Biomatériaux

    The UTC is a generalist school which allowed me to have courses about lots of things.
    I had a scientific block about mechanical, biology and materials. To use this knowledge, I had technical and practical courses.
    Finally, I had some human sciences courses. I studied the health system, languages and how to manage and lead a project.

  • Lycée Chateaubriand

    Rennes 2010 - 2012 2 years intensive program preparing for the national competitive exam for entry to engineering school concentrating in biology.

  • Lycée Théodore Monod

    Le Rheu 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat mention Bien

  • Collège Georges Brassens

    Le Rheu 2003 - 2007 Brevet des collèges mention Très bien

