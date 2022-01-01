Menu

Guillaume GARY-BOBO

En résumé

J’ai travaillé durant une dizaine d’années sur le système cardiovasculaire dans le cadre de la recherche fondamentale et préclinique. J’ai complété cette expérience par une formation d’attaché de recherche clinique. Dans la société Pharmatoka, j’ai participé à un essai de phase III sur les infections urinaires.

Mes compétences :
Recherche
Recherche clinique

Entreprises

  • Groupe UNICANCER - Attaché de recherche clinique

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • CERITD - Attaché de recherche clinique

    2013 - 2014

  • Pharmatoka - Attaché de recherche clinique

    2013 - 2013 Participation dans une étude de phase III

    Prospection téléphonique des centres potentiels
    Visites de sélection des centres investigateurs, cabinet de ville et hôpitaux
    Visite de Mise en place (M.E.P.) des centres
    Visite de suivi (monitoring) des centres
    Visites de clôture
    Gestion des approvisionnements (traitements et documents de l’étude)
    Rédaction et mise en œuvre des procédures
    Rédaction d’amendements au protocole
    Reporting


  • Clinact - Attaché de recherche clinique

    2012 - 2013 Etudes non interventionnelles

    Sélection téléphonique des investigateurs participant à l’étude
    Gestion des contrats
    Mise en place (M.E.P.) téléphonique des centres
    Suivi des centres investigateurs après M.E.P.
    Envoi et gestion des approvisionnements
    Émission et gestion des notes d’honoraires
    Monitoring des e-CRF
    Reporting


  • Inserm - Chercheur post-doctorant

    PARIS 13 2008 - 2012 Recherche fondamentale et pré clinique sur l’Hypertension Artérielle Pulmonaire. Utilisation de modèles animaux et d’échantillons humains.

    Responsable de projets scientifiques.
    Rédaction d’articles, de rapports d’activité, de dossiers d’éthique (expérimentation animale).
    Référent technique, mise en place des moyens et des procédures expérimentales et des expérimentations animales.
    Encadrement scientifique et expérimental de stagiaires et de doctorants.
    Présentation orale, congrès, séminaires, jury


Formations

  • Clinact Formation

    Sevres 2012 - 2013 Maitrise de la règlementation BPC/ICH
    Conception des outils et mise en place d’un essai clinique
    Mise en situation de visites de monitoring
    Sélection d’un investigateur pour un essai en oncologie

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 1996 - 2008 Doctorat

    Recherche sur un facteur de transcription impliqué dans l’hypertrophie cardiaque pathologique. Modèles animaux transgéniques.

    Création, développement et finalisation d'un projet de recherche fondamentale individuel.

