Guillaume GARY-BOBO

J’ai travaillé durant une dizaine d’années sur le système cardiovasculaire dans le cadre de la recherche fondamentale et préclinique. J’ai complété cette expérience par une formation d’attaché de recherche clinique. Dans la société Pharmatoka, j’ai participé à un essai de phase III sur les infections urinaires.



I worked for ten years on the cardiovascular system in the context of basic and preclinical research. I completed this experience with an clinical research associate training.

Into Pharmatoka society, I participated in a phase III trial of urinary tract infections.



Mes compétences :

Recherche

Recherche clinique