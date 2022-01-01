Retail
Guillaume GAS
Ajouter
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Capgemini
- Business Analyst
SURESNES
2016 - maintenant
CIMPA
- Business Analyst PLM
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ
2015 - 2016
Airbus CIMPA
- Architecte Fonctionnel PLM
2014 - 2015
Infotel
- Analyste fonctionnel PLM
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - 2014
Infotel
- Ingénieur informatique SAP
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2010 - 2012
Formations
POLYTECH'MARSEILLE
Marseille
2007 - 2010
Option Informatique
IUT Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
2005 - 2007
Option informatique
Réseau
Arnaud SIMINSKI
Laurent ARDEVOL
Ludovic MAZEAU
Pierre FRAMONT-TERRASSE
Radhouane ACHACH
Sébastien BERRIER
Stephan CLASTRIER
Thibault COIFFIER