Guillaume GERARD

Mes compétences :
hysys
Office
Renewable energy
Process
International
Engineer
Energy
Entreprises
GDF SUEZ
- Research engineer in combustion
COURBEVOIE2014 - 2014Technical and economical study, as part of a European project, on coal-fired thermal power plant retrofit with plasma burners
Main achievements/tasks
Writing of the European project application for RFCS fund
Coordination of the partners
Technological survey on plasma torches; review of articles, publications and thesis
Technical study based on exchanges with the plant
Financial model for a retrofit
Laboratory combustion tests by plasma on various solid combustibles
Main results
Return on investment of the project for various scenarios
Overview of plasma torches technologies and suppliers in the World
Combustion efficiency and species produced for each sample of combustible burned through plasma in the torch
Technical environment
Combustion laboratory, offices
Foster Wheeler
- Process engineer
Paris2013 - 2013Front-end engineering design for polypropylene fabrication unit
Main achievements/tasks
Drawing of plans : block flow diagrams, Process Flow Diagram, Piping & Instrumentation diagram
Writing datasheets and duty spec
Planning and leading meetings with client (Total)
Technical environment
Task force of 30 persons
One manager and 4 consultants for my unit
Delphi Automotive
- Manufacturing engineer
Villepinte2012 - 2013Drying and brazing furnaces in assembly line, for the manufacturing of condensers and radiators
Main achievements/tasks
Using a benchmark to improve productivity
Sampling
Solving quality problems on aluminum melting properties
Defining temperature, chemical pulverizing, atmosphere and speed of the conveyor belt within the furnace
Main results
Rate of valid pieces from 95 to 98%
Technical environment
Assembly line (2000 operators), drying and brazing furnaces, pressure testing line
Sampling laboratory with electronic microscopes, polishers, encapsulation chemicals
Engineering office (40 engineers)
Technip
- Process engineer
Paris2010 - 2011Process simulations (dynamic and static modes)
Main achievements/tasks
Building from plans dynamic simulations of crude oil transportation unit
Recording upset scenarios for compressors, start-up, shut-down, anti-surge
Simulation of a gas network
Simulation of distillation column (32 stages) to test anti-surge valves flow
Main results
resolution of the uncertainty concerning overheating in anti-surge recycling
Technical environment
HYSYS 7.1, Prosim
Moester's bakery
- Cook
2008 - 2008cooking and cleaning
SEREPS
- Low qualification employee
2005 - 2005Temperature measurements in a packaging containing electronic equipment.