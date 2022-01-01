Menu

Guillaume GERARD

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
hysys
Office
Renewable energy
Process
International
Engineer
Energy

Entreprises

  • GDF SUEZ - Research engineer in combustion

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014 Technical and economical study, as part of a European project, on coal-fired thermal power plant retrofit with plasma burners
    Main achievements/tasks
     Writing of the European project application for RFCS fund
     Coordination of the partners
     Technological survey on plasma torches; review of articles, publications and thesis
     Technical study based on exchanges with the plant
     Financial model for a retrofit
     Laboratory combustion tests by plasma on various solid combustibles
    Main results
     Return on investment of the project for various scenarios
     Overview of plasma torches technologies and suppliers in the World
     Combustion efficiency and species produced for each sample of combustible burned through plasma in the torch
    Technical environment
     Combustion laboratory, offices

  • Foster Wheeler - Process engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Front-end engineering design for polypropylene fabrication unit
    Main achievements/tasks
     Drawing of plans : block flow diagrams, Process Flow Diagram, Piping & Instrumentation diagram
     Writing datasheets and duty spec
     Planning and leading meetings with client (Total)
    Technical environment
     Task force of 30 persons
     One manager and 4 consultants for my unit

  • Delphi Automotive - Manufacturing engineer

    Villepinte 2012 - 2013 Drying and brazing furnaces in assembly line, for the manufacturing of condensers and radiators
    Main achievements/tasks
     Using a benchmark to improve productivity
     Sampling
     Solving quality problems on aluminum melting properties
     Defining temperature, chemical pulverizing, atmosphere and speed of the conveyor belt within the furnace
    Main results
     Rate of valid pieces from 95 to 98%
    Technical environment
     Assembly line (2000 operators), drying and brazing furnaces, pressure testing line
     Sampling laboratory with electronic microscopes, polishers, encapsulation chemicals
     Engineering office (40 engineers)

  • Technip - Process engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Process simulations (dynamic and static modes)
    Main achievements/tasks
     Building from plans dynamic simulations of crude oil transportation unit
     Recording upset scenarios for compressors, start-up, shut-down, anti-surge
     Simulation of a gas network
     Simulation of distillation column (32 stages) to test anti-surge valves flow
    Main results
     resolution of the uncertainty concerning overheating in anti-surge recycling
    Technical environment
     HYSYS 7.1, Prosim

  • Moester's bakery - Cook

    2008 - 2008 cooking and cleaning

  • SEREPS - Low qualification employee

    2005 - 2005 Temperature measurements in a packaging containing electronic equipment.

Formations

  • Tsinghua University (Beijing)

    Beijing 2013 - 2014 master's degree

  • Ecole Des Mines ParisTech / Tsinghua University (Pékin - Chine)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 advanced master's degree

    International energy management

  • Sino-European School Of Technology Of Shanghai University (UTSEUS) (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2012 - 2012 basic mandarin writing and speaking

    break semester for chinese language and culture learning

  • Universidad De Zaragoza (Zaragoza)

    Zaragoza 2011 - 2012 ingeniero quimico

    exchange student

  • UTC

    Compiegne 2009 - 2013 master's in process engineering

