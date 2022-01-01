Menu

Guillaume GIUDICI

Rueil-Malmaison

  • LeasePlan - Strategy & Pricing Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant

  • LeasePlan - Business Controller

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2014 - Reporting & automatisation
    - Gestion de projets

  • Luxair S.A. - Flight OPS Analyst

    2010 - 2012 From January 2010

    -Responsibility for the introduction of the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) in the company
    - Implementation of reporting tools and databases for Flight Operations department
    - Cost and fuel optimization
    - Project Management

  • Luxair S.A. - Financial Controller

    2007 - 2009 From July 2007 to December 2009

    - Monthly Financial Reporting
    - Route profitability and Cost optimization
    - Introduction of Balanced Scorecard and KPIs
    - Project Management

  • Luxair S.A. - Internship - Controlling department

    2007 - 2007 From February 2007 to July 2007

    Subject : "Improvement of the Data Warehouse for the Revenue Management department"

    - SAP knowledge (BW, FI, CO)
    - Establishment of a demand forecast
    - Creation of a modelling tool
    - Fare structure and pricing rules

