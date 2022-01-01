Guillaume GIUDICI

-
LeasePlan
- Strategy & Pricing Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - maintenant
-
LeasePlan
- Business Controller
Rueil-Malmaison
2012 - 2014
- Reporting & automatisation
- Gestion de projets
-
Luxair S.A.
- Flight OPS Analyst
2010 - 2012
From January 2010
-Responsibility for the introduction of the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) in the company
- Implementation of reporting tools and databases for Flight Operations department
- Cost and fuel optimization
- Project Management
-
Luxair S.A.
- Financial Controller
2007 - 2009
From July 2007 to December 2009
- Monthly Financial Reporting
- Route profitability and Cost optimization
- Introduction of Balanced Scorecard and KPIs
- Project Management
-
Luxair S.A.
- Internship - Controlling department
2007 - 2007
From February 2007 to July 2007
Subject : "Improvement of the Data Warehouse for the Revenue Management department"
- SAP knowledge (BW, FI, CO)
- Establishment of a demand forecast
- Creation of a modelling tool
- Fare structure and pricing rules