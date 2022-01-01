Guillaume GOBERT

-
REYDEL AUTOMOTIVE France SAS
- CAD Designer
Harnes
2017 - 2019
Harnes, FRANCE - Salceda, SPAIN - Zagreb, CROATIA
Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE) and XSeon Engineering (Baden Baden, GERMANY)
Dashboard studies, development and improvements (PSA)
-
Decathlon
- Cost Analyst
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2016 - 2017
Villeneuve d'Ascq, FRANCE
Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE)
Foam products costs analyzes.
-
Vallourec
- Logistics Quality Technician
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2016
Saint-Saulve, FRANCE
- Logistics providers audit system deployment
- Writting of spécifications related to logistics constraints and
quality of products
- Calculation tools development (with Excel)
-
REYDEL AUTOMOTIVE France SAS
- CAD designer
Harnes
2015 - 2015
Harnes, FRANCE - Medina de Rioseco, SPAIN
Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE)
Dashboard studies, development and improvements (Renault)
-
Amaury Sport Organisation
- Event Manager Assistant
Boulogne-Billancourt
2014 - 2014
Wallers-Arenberg, FRANCE
Employed by "Communauté d'agglomération de La Porte du Hainaut"
Organization of 5th stage of the Tour de France 2014 - Ypres - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 09th
-
Eberspaecher
- Product Design Engineer
2012 - 2013
Esslingen am Neckar, GERMANY
Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)
Product design engineering MBK (BOSCH, exhaust system)
-
Faurecia
- Product Design Engineer
2012 - 2012
Hagenbach, GERMANY
Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)
Product design engineering VS20 Viano / Vito (Daimler, dashboard)
-
Various experiences
- SOUTH AMERICA
2011 - 2011
- Volunteer at Biblio Charitable Works (Sucre, BOLIVIA)
August 2011 – September 2011 (2 months)
- Volunteer at Comunidad Inti Wara Yassi (Parque Nacional Madidi, BOLIVIA)
July 2011 (1 month)
- Volunteer at Semillas de Munay (Andahuaylas, PERU)
April 2011 – June 2011 (1,5 month)
-
Les Restos du Coeur
- Volunteer
PARIS
2009 - maintenant
-
Eberspaecher
- CAD Designer
2008 - 2009
Esslingen am Neckar, GERMANY
Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)
For concept engineering exhaust system predevelopment project (Daimler Truck, Exhaust)
-
Faurecia
- CAD Designer
2008 - 2008
Hagenbach, GERMANY
Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)
Concept engineering W/X 166 predevelopment project (Daimler, dashboard)
-
Various experiences
- AUSTRALIA
2007 - 2008
- Kitchen hand at Chirico Baker (Melbourne, AUSTRALIA)
- Removalist, truck driver at Mc Lernon's Auctions (Perth, AUSTRALIA)
- Kitchen hand at Wisdom Bar (Darwin, AUSTRALIA)
-
Inergy Automotive
- CAD designer
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2007
Brussels, BELGIUM
Employed by ACTIVETECH (Caen, FRANCE)
Mainly for depollution processes researches as SCR systems and additives solutions, thus for valves development studies. (Customers PSA/AUDI-VW/BMW/GM)
-
Visteon
- CAD designer
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2005 - 2005
Harnes, FRANCE
Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)
Technical work design of B85 (Renault, dashboard and door panels)
-
Eurocopter
- CAD Designer
2004 - 2004
Marignane, FRANCE
Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)
Improvement and modification projects on the Super-Puma
-
Visteon
- CAD Designer
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2002 - 2004
Gondecourt, FRANCE
Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)
Technical work design on development of projects X74PH2 et J84PH2 (Renault, central console), 020L
(Toyota, central console and dashboard), P2465 (Volvo truck, dashboard elements)
-
Bombardier Transportation
- CAD designer
Crespin
2001 - 2002
CRESPIN, France
Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)
Work design on the HVAC system of the TER 2N NG project