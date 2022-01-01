Menu

Guillaume GOBERT

Harnes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Maing

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Plasturgie
Conception mécanique
Automobile

Entreprises

  • REYDEL AUTOMOTIVE France SAS - CAD Designer

    Harnes 2017 - 2019 Harnes, FRANCE - Salceda, SPAIN - Zagreb, CROATIA

    Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE) and XSeon Engineering (Baden Baden, GERMANY)

    Dashboard studies, development and improvements (PSA)

  • Decathlon - Cost Analyst

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2016 - 2017 Villeneuve d'Ascq, FRANCE

    Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE)

    Foam products costs analyzes.

  • Vallourec - Logistics Quality Technician

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 Saint-Saulve, FRANCE

    - Logistics providers audit system deployment
    - Writting of spécifications related to logistics constraints and
    quality of products
    - Calculation tools development (with Excel)

  • REYDEL AUTOMOTIVE France SAS - CAD designer

    Harnes 2015 - 2015 Harnes, FRANCE - Medina de Rioseco, SPAIN

    Employed by MROD Consultant (Douai, FRANCE)

    Dashboard studies, development and improvements (Renault)

  • Amaury Sport Organisation - Event Manager Assistant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014 Wallers-Arenberg, FRANCE

    Employed by "Communauté d'agglomération de La Porte du Hainaut"

    Organization of 5th stage of the Tour de France 2014 - Ypres - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut July 09th

  • Eberspaecher - Product Design Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Esslingen am Neckar, GERMANY

    Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)

    Product design engineering MBK (BOSCH, exhaust system)

  • Faurecia - Product Design Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Hagenbach, GERMANY

    Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)

    Product design engineering VS20 Viano / Vito (Daimler, dashboard)

  • Various experiences - SOUTH AMERICA

    2011 - 2011 - Volunteer at Biblio Charitable Works (Sucre, BOLIVIA)
    August 2011 – September 2011 (2 months)

    - Volunteer at Comunidad Inti Wara Yassi (Parque Nacional Madidi, BOLIVIA)
    July 2011 (1 month)

    - Volunteer at Semillas de Munay (Andahuaylas, PERU)
    April 2011 – June 2011 (1,5 month)

  • Les Restos du Coeur - Volunteer

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant

  • Eberspaecher - CAD Designer

    2008 - 2009 Esslingen am Neckar, GERMANY

    Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)

    For concept engineering exhaust system predevelopment project (Daimler Truck, Exhaust)

  • Faurecia - CAD Designer

    2008 - 2008 Hagenbach, GERMANY

    Employed by XSeon Engineering (La Wantzenau, FRANCE)

    Concept engineering W/X 166 predevelopment project (Daimler, dashboard)

  • Various experiences - AUSTRALIA

    2007 - 2008 - Kitchen hand at Chirico Baker (Melbourne, AUSTRALIA)

    - Removalist, truck driver at Mc Lernon's Auctions (Perth, AUSTRALIA)

    - Kitchen hand at Wisdom Bar (Darwin, AUSTRALIA)

  • Inergy Automotive - CAD designer

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2007 Brussels, BELGIUM

    Employed by ACTIVETECH (Caen, FRANCE)

    Mainly for depollution processes researches as SCR systems and additives solutions, thus for valves development studies. (Customers PSA/AUDI-VW/BMW/GM)

  • Visteon - CAD designer

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2005 - 2005 Harnes, FRANCE

    Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)

    Technical work design of B85 (Renault, dashboard and door panels)

  • Eurocopter - CAD Designer

    2004 - 2004 Marignane, FRANCE

    Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)

    Improvement and modification projects on the Super-Puma

  • Visteon - CAD Designer

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2002 - 2004 Gondecourt, FRANCE

    Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)

    Technical work design on development of projects X74PH2 et J84PH2 (Renault, central console), 020L
    (Toyota, central console and dashboard), P2465 (Volvo truck, dashboard elements)

  • Bombardier Transportation - CAD designer

    Crespin 2001 - 2002 CRESPIN, France

    Employed by ASSYSTEM ETUDES (Valenciennes, FRANCE)

    Work design on the HVAC system of the TER 2N NG project

Formations

Réseau