Méziane AMROUCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Beuvrages
Je viens de valider un Master 2 CCI, j'ai différentes compétences allant du développement C# en passant par le décisionnel et le mainframe
Je suis libre immédiatement pour intégrer une société
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Seagate Crystal Reports
SAP ABAP
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Excel
Java
HTML
XML
Visual Basic for Applications
UML/OMT
Struts Web Application Framework
SQL
SAP
Power AMC
PATTERN
Oracle
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Project
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
MS-SQLServer 2008R2
JavaScript
Hibernate
FTP
ECLiPSe
Desktop Intelligence
C++
C Programming Language
Borland Turbo C
Java EE
PHP
BO 4.0 , BO XIR2
Oracle 11g
Talend 5.4
MVS Mainframe
JCL
COBOL
z/OS
DB2
TSO
Pas d'entreprise renseignée