Méziane AMROUCHE

Je viens de valider un Master 2 CCI, j'ai différentes compétences allant du développement C# en passant par le décisionnel et le mainframe

Je suis libre immédiatement pour intégrer une société



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server 2005

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Seagate Crystal Reports

SAP ABAP

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft Excel

Java

HTML

XML

Visual Basic for Applications

UML/OMT

Struts Web Application Framework

SQL

SAP

Power AMC

PATTERN

Oracle

NetBeans

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft Project

Microsoft ASP.NET

Merise Methodology

MS-SQLServer 2008R2

JavaScript

Hibernate

FTP

ECLiPSe

Desktop Intelligence

C++

C Programming Language

Borland Turbo C

Java EE

PHP

BO 4.0 , BO XIR2

Oracle 11g

Talend 5.4

MVS Mainframe

JCL

COBOL

z/OS

DB2

TSO