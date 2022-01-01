Menu

Méziane AMROUCHE

En résumé

Je viens de valider un Master 2 CCI, j'ai différentes compétences allant du développement C# en passant par le décisionnel et le mainframe
Je suis libre immédiatement pour intégrer une société

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Seagate Crystal Reports
SAP ABAP
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Excel
Java
HTML
XML
Visual Basic for Applications
UML/OMT
Struts Web Application Framework
SQL
SAP
Power AMC
PATTERN
Oracle
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Project
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
MS-SQLServer 2008R2
JavaScript
Hibernate
FTP
ECLiPSe
Desktop Intelligence
C++
C Programming Language
Borland Turbo C
Java EE
PHP
BO 4.0 , BO XIR2
Oracle 11g
Talend 5.4
MVS Mainframe
JCL
COBOL
z/OS
DB2
TSO

Formations

  • Global Knowledge

    Lille 2015 - 2015 certificat de compétences

    formation autour de l'environnement cobol
    MVS, JCL, DB2, Z/OS...

  • ISTV

    Valenciennes 2013 - maintenant Master 2

  • ISTV

    Valenciennes 2013 - 2014 Master 2

    Master 2 CCI (Compétences Complémentaires en Informatique)

  • Groupe Fitec (Courbevoie)

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 Développemeut Sharepoint 2010

    - MCTS 70573

  • Université De Valenciennes Et Du Hainaut-Cambresis

    Valenciennes 2004 - 2005 Licence professionnelle

    Licence professionnelle EICET Valenciennes
    Electronique Informatique et Communications Embarquées appliquées aux Transports, option informatique et communication embarquées

  • Lycée Du Hainaut

    Valenciennes 1997 - 2000 BTS électronique

  • Lycée Du Hainaut

    Valenciennes 1996 - 1997 Baccalauréat électronique

