Menu

Guillaume GODIN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recherche et Développement
Datamining
Gestion de projet
Chimie
Asp.Net
DBA
Python
Matlab
Analyse sensorielle
Management
Innovation
Chimie analytique
Oracle
team building
organometallic catalyst development
manage protocol
manage data mining
database administration and management
applications development
agile development
SQL
Python Programming
Project Management
Personal Home Page
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
JavaScript
Java
Intellectual Property Law
Graphics Processing Unit
Chemotherapy

Entreprises

  • Firmenich - Principal scientist chemiinformatics and data science

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2016 - maintenant

  • FIRMENICH - PROJECT MANAGER IN DATA SCIENCE:

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - maintenant Has been assigned to build our Data science expert center, build strong connections with our business divisions & IT, and validate data science opportunities in Food & Fragrance industry.
    Define & manage data mining projects in learning, knowledge discovery and artificial intelligence across the company.
    Drive data scientist team composed of 2 senior & 10-15 juniors including knowledge dissemination.
    Improve efficiency in Perfumery creation.
    Identify best tool for mining and visualization including setting up of our computation centers (CPU / GPU servers, SQL/NoSQL databases, Matlab production server, Web servers).
    Investigate and acquire new data (internal & external) & generation of chemical & biological DBs.
    Develop & implement advanced chemical predictive models & fast GCMS-based chemical identification.
    Develop JavaScript proof of concepts of Computer aided system, agile development.
    Supervisor: Sven Jeanrenaud VP
    Key words: Project management, data science, EPFL collaboration, database, servers.

  • Firmenich - DATA SCIENTIST CHEMICAL MANAGER

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2007 - 2010 Has been assigned to Migrate oracle full global chemical database, administrate new database, provide reporting tool for users, provide advanced dashboards, digitalize & import ``15 years chemical reactions history'' into our corporate Electronic Lab Notebook.
    Implement corporate services for database administration and management, Establish processes of registration of new ingredients and filed our database with accurate physical-chemical models, manage protocol to store biological and chemical assays.
    Prepare Training and provide advanced support all R&D community ( 250 users).
    Supervisors: Sven Jeanrenaud VP, Daniel Fernandez Manager
    Key words: applications development, data preservation.

Formations

Réseau