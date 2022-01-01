Menu

Guillaume GOMMARD

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
IT
Procurement
International

Entreprises

  • Direction Générale de l'Armement - Manager of armament projects

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • Direction Générale de l'Armement - Specialist in quality and project management

    PARIS 2013 - 2015

  • Défense Conseil International - Consultant for the Emirati Armed Forces

    2010 - 2013 At the General Headquarters, I helped the Emirati Armed Forces purchase a live simulation-based training system for urban operations.

  • Direction Générale de l'Armement - Architect of the Land Forces' live simulation system

    PARIS 2008 - 2010

  • Délégation Générale de l'Armement - Expert on the Battlefield Management Systems

    2005 - 2008

  • French Army 41st Signal Battalion - Engineer in Training

    2005 - 2005 Audit on the implementation of the Armed Forces Command and Information System (SICA) by the battalion

  • EADS Telecom - Engineer in Training

    2004 - 2005 Software design and development for a Voice over IP project

  • Ecole polytechnique computer science laboratory (LIX) - Trainee researcher

    2003 - 2003 Results published in the Journal of Combinatorial Theory

Formations

