Guillaume GOMMARD
Ajouter
Guillaume GOMMARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
IT
Procurement
International
Entreprises
Direction Générale de l'Armement
- Manager of armament projects
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
Direction Générale de l'Armement
- Specialist in quality and project management
PARIS
2013 - 2015
Défense Conseil International
- Consultant for the Emirati Armed Forces
2010 - 2013
At the General Headquarters, I helped the Emirati Armed Forces purchase a live simulation-based training system for urban operations.
Direction Générale de l'Armement
- Architect of the Land Forces' live simulation system
PARIS
2008 - 2010
Délégation Générale de l'Armement
- Expert on the Battlefield Management Systems
2005 - 2008
French Army 41st Signal Battalion
- Engineer in Training
2005 - 2005
Audit on the implementation of the Armed Forces Command and Information System (SICA) by the battalion
EADS Telecom
- Engineer in Training
2004 - 2005
Software design and development for a Voice over IP project
Ecole polytechnique computer science laboratory (LIX)
- Trainee researcher
2003 - 2003
Results published in the Journal of Combinatorial Theory
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Paris
2003 - 2004
Master of Science
Computer security, architecture of networks
Ecole Polytechnique
Palaiseau
2000 - 2003
Master of Science
Computer science, mathematics, mechanics
Treasurer of the robot club
Lycée Louis Le Grand
Paris
1998 - 2000
