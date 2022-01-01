Guillaume HÉNIN

Various tender projects (ref to previous experience at Technip as contractor).
Pazflor SURF project - Total Exploration & Production Angola
Oct-2011:
* 1-off rotation onboard Deep Pioneer offshore Angola for Pazflor project (Block 17 - Pazflor field) - installation of 4-off monophase subsea pumps, FL connection, testing and survey, recovery of various temporary structures used during installation phase and left on seabed ever since.
Technip France
- Subsea Installation - Trainee
Paris2009 - 2009Apr-2009 to Sept-2009:
Internship in Subsea Installation service
Main Assignments:
* Consolidation works for the service: developing process and associated guidelines for Installation Aids design and follow-up through subsea projects engineering phase.
* Follow-up of Installation Aids design on Pazflor project (design specifications, design reviews and planning)
* Issue Rigging design reports for various riggings to be used on project
Anotech Energy
- Subsea Installation Engineer
LABEGE2009 - 2011Oct-2009 to Sep-2011:
Mission for Technip France - La Défense (92)
Subsea Installation Engineer - Rigid Flowlines
Pazflor SURF Project - Total Exploration & Production Angola
Oct-2009 to Oct-2010:
* Installation engineering for rigid flowlines. Installation performed with Technip's construction vessel Deep Blue
* Issue Installation Procedures, Task Plans and Lift Plans
* Follow-up of required Installation Aids design
* Follow-up of Site Integration Tests of subsea structures
Nov-2010 to Mar-2011:
* Participation to HLV mobilization
* 2-off rotations onboard Deep Blue for installation operations offshore Angola (Block 17 - Pazflor field)
* On-site update of installation procedures when required
* Application of Technip's safety rules onboard during application of installation procedures
* Communication with client and vessel crew to deliver good-functionning products and match installation targets
Dalia UTH repair project - Total Exploration & Production Angola
Apr-2011:
* 1-off rotation onboard Deep Pioneer offshore Angola for Dalia UTH repair (Block 17 - Dalia field) - recovery, repair and reinstallation of 4-off leaking UTHs
Various tender projects
May-2011 to Sep-2011:
* Installation Engineering of rigid, flexible and HDPE lines for various tender projects (water depths from 0 to 1700m)
* Ensure feasibility of installation methods defined for technical bid
* Assess various Installation Aids required for operations
* Enable planning of operations for commercial bid