Guillaume HÉNIN

Paris

I am currently Subsea Installation Engineer at Technip France (La Défense - 92).

Mes compétences :
oil and gas
installation
offshore

Entreprises

  • Technip France - Subsea Installation Engineer

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Since Oct-2011:
    Technip France
    Subsea Installation Engineer - Rigid Flowlines

    Various tender projects (ref to previous experience at Technip as contractor).



    Pazflor SURF project - Total Exploration & Production Angola

    Oct-2011:
    * 1-off rotation onboard Deep Pioneer offshore Angola for Pazflor project (Block 17 - Pazflor field) - installation of 4-off monophase subsea pumps, FL connection, testing and survey, recovery of various temporary structures used during installation phase and left on seabed ever since.

  • Technip France - Subsea Installation - Trainee

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Apr-2009 to Sept-2009:
    Internship in Subsea Installation service

    Main Assignments:
    * Consolidation works for the service: developing process and associated guidelines for Installation Aids design and follow-up through subsea projects engineering phase.
    * Follow-up of Installation Aids design on Pazflor project (design specifications, design reviews and planning)
    * Issue Rigging design reports for various riggings to be used on project

  • Anotech Energy - Subsea Installation Engineer

    LABEGE 2009 - 2011 Oct-2009 to Sep-2011:
    Mission for Technip France - La Défense (92)
    Subsea Installation Engineer - Rigid Flowlines


    Pazflor SURF Project - Total Exploration & Production Angola

    Oct-2009 to Oct-2010:
    * Installation engineering for rigid flowlines. Installation performed with Technip's construction vessel Deep Blue
    * Issue Installation Procedures, Task Plans and Lift Plans
    * Follow-up of required Installation Aids design
    * Follow-up of Site Integration Tests of subsea structures

    Nov-2010 to Mar-2011:
    * Participation to HLV mobilization
    * 2-off rotations onboard Deep Blue for installation operations offshore Angola (Block 17 - Pazflor field)
    * On-site update of installation procedures when required
    * Application of Technip's safety rules onboard during application of installation procedures
    * Communication with client and vessel crew to deliver good-functionning products and match installation targets



    Dalia UTH repair project - Total Exploration & Production Angola

    Apr-2011:
    * 1-off rotation onboard Deep Pioneer offshore Angola for Dalia UTH repair (Block 17 - Dalia field) - recovery, repair and reinstallation of 4-off leaking UTHs



    Various tender projects

    May-2011 to Sep-2011:
    * Installation Engineering of rigid, flexible and HDPE lines for various tender projects (water depths from 0 to 1700m)
    * Ensure feasibility of installation methods defined for technical bid
    * Assess various Installation Aids required for operations
    * Enable planning of operations for commercial bid

Formations

