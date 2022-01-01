Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume MARIN
Ajouter
Guillaume MARIN
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Total
- Responsable Catégorie Achats - Construction et Ingénierie
COURBEVOIE
2015 - maintenant
TOTAL
- Responsable industrialisation Solaire Photovoltaique
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2015
SOITEC
- Chef de projets industriels
Bernin
2001 - 2011
SiAutomation
- Responsable Développement
Louviers
2000 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Des Mines
Ales
1996 - 2000
Automatique et ingénierie de la production
Réseau
Eric VANTILLARD
Julien GARDE
Khalid EL MOURABIT
Laurent MARTINET
Lionel FABRIZI
Patricia BILLONDEAU
Picot AURÉLIEN
Stéphane BARRAU
Valerie LORAS
Yvan LOHR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z