Guinet PATRICK

-
Technip
- Package and installation manager (Rotating)
Paris
2013 - maintenant
► PRELUDE FLNG PROJECT (SHELL), SHI SHIPYARD
Package and installation manager at SHI shipyard, responsible for installation of three MHI 40MW STG's, three MHI 20MW turbo compressors, 1 SIEMENS End flash Gas turbo-compressor, twenty 40 meters PCM/Flowserve long shaft pumps (40 meters long), 30 OH5 Flowserve pumps, five 500KW Flowserve booster pumps, three 2MW Flowserve booster pumps, six Peroni's recip pumps, 30 deluge skids, 3 fiscal metering skids, 4 Flowserve 2.7 MW CCW pumps, 6 EBARA cryogenic pumps and 1 EBARA LNG expander: vendor mobilization, punch list closure, installation advising meeting with SHI and CPY, ATEF Issuance, installation follow up and troubleshooting.
-
Technip
- Inspection packages manager (Rotating)
Paris
2011 - 2012
► PRELUDE FLNG PROJECT (SHELL)
Inspection package manager at MHI (Hiroshima, Japan), supervising inspection and tests and engineering support for the supply of three 40MW steam turbines generators and three 20MW turbo compressors
-
Saipem
- Project inspection coordinator rotating
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - 2011
LPG-LDHP PROJECT (SONATRACH)
Paris office
QA/QC Engineer, inspection coordinator and QC inspector primarily responsible for all rotating equipment. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment
-
Saipem
- PRESSURE VESSEL LEAD EXPEDITOR
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - 2010
LPG-LDHP PROJECT (SONATRACH)
Busan, South Korea
Responsible for manufacturing expediting, resident inspector management, engineering support for the fabrication of 150 pressure vessels at Sewon, Sungjin and Hantech
-
Saipem
- QA/QC Engineer rotating
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2007 - 2009
► PEARL C8 PROJECT (SHELL)
spection coordinator and QC inspector primarily responsible for all rotating equipment. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment (Andritz centrifuges, Howden, Novair air blowers, Dresser-Roots compressor, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Netzsch pumps)
AT TECHNIP
-
Joint Venture Consortium CTJV (Technip & Chiyoda)
- QA/QC Enginner rotating, QC Inspecto rotating
2006 - 2007
► QATARGAS 3&4 ONSHORE PROJECT (SHELL) Principally employed as inspector for Joint Venture Consortium CTJV (Technip & Chiyoda), QA/QC Engineer and inspection coordinator primarily responsible for all rotating equipment. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment (Demag Cranes, GE frame 6 gas turbine, Nuovo Pignone, Shin Nippon Mashinery, Ebara, Friatec, Hermetic pumps, MHI turbo-generators and turbo-compressors, Kobe steel and Japan steel reciprocating compressors).
-
Technip
- Inspector & QA/QC Engineer
Paris
2005 - 2006
► AKPO FIELD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT (TOTAL) Inspector & substitute QA/QC Engineer . Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment, including rotating equipment (Graham vacuum pumps, Peroni, Flowserve and Colfax pumps, Thermodyn compressor, Flender gears, Rolls Royce gas turbine.
-
Technip
- Inspector & QA/QC Engineer
Paris
2005 - 2006
► QATARGAS 2 DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, (CONOCCO/EXXON MOBIL)
Inspector & substitute QA/QC Engineer. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment (GE Frame 9, Cryostar turbo expander, Atlas Copco compressors, KSB, Hermetic pumps).
-
TECHNIP
- Inspector & QA/QC Engineer
Paris
2005 - 2006
► KARGH ETHYLENE PLANT PROJECT, TECHNIP Inspector & QA/QC Engineer. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment, including rotating equipments (Cryostar turbo-expander, FMC Loading arms, Flowserve, Gabionneta, PCM, Milton Roy, Nikkiso pumps, SDMO moto-generators, Siemens (Centrifugal), Thomassen (Reciprocating) compressors.
-
Technip
- Inspector & QA/QC Engineer rotating
Paris
2005 - 2006
► CLEAN FUEL PROJECT, BP LAVERA
Inspector & QA/QC Engineer. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment, including rotating (Flowserve, Ensival pumps, Atlas Copco compressors, Milton Roy chemical packages).
► PORT GENTIL PROJECT, SOGARA Inspector & QA/QC Engineer. Duties involved attending kick-off and pre-inspection meetings with Vendors, reviewing and approving Vendor documentation, concession and deviation requests, scheduling and managing inspection surveillance visits and coordinating timely release and shipment of equipment, including rotating, static and electrical.
-
Technip
- QC Inspector rotating
Paris
2004 - 2005
►PP2 300 KT/A POLYPROPYLENE PROJECT, SASOL POLYMERS
QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program on reactor seal oil systems, vacuum cleaning system, compressors and gearboxes by FLOWSERVE, COPERION WAESCHLE, FLENDER and others.
-
RAFFINERIE DE GONFREVILLE PROJECT (TOTAL)
- QC Inspector
2004 - 2005
* RAFFINERIE DE GONFREVILLE PROJECT (TOTAL) QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program on pump packages, dry gas seals and lube-oil skids by FLOWSERVE, DRESSER RAND, THERMODYNE and others. ;
-
Technip
- CANGZHOU CAGHUA CHEMICAL IND QC Inspector
Paris
2004 - 2005
► PCV/VCM PROJECT, CANGZHOU CAGHUA CHEMICAL IND QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program for various equipment packages.
-
Technip
- QC Inspector
Paris
2004 - 2004
► TOTAL FLANDRES PROJECT, TOTAL -
QC Inspector rotating machinery
-
Technip
- QC Inspector rotating
Paris
2004 - 2005
► EAST AREA PROJECT, NNPC
QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program for various equipment package ;
-
Technip
- ADCO QC Inspector rotating
Paris
2004 - 2004
► NORTH EAST BAB DVPT PROJECT, ADCO
QC Inspector on various equipment rotating equipment.
-
Technip
- POLYMER COMPANY QC Inspector
Paris
2004 - 2005
► 9TH OLEFIN PROJECT, ARYA SASOL POLYMER COMPANY
QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program for various equipment packages.
-
Technip
- QC Inspection Engineer rotating
Paris
2004 - 2005
QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program for various equipment packages.
-
Technip
- ENPL/SAIBOS QC Inspector
Paris
2004 - 2005
► AKOGEP PHASE II PROJECT, ENPL/SAIBOS
QC Inspector responsible for inspection and test program for various equipment packages.
-
Technip
- SECCO PETROCHEMICAL QC Inspection Engineer
Paris
2004 - 2004
QC Inspector rotating machinery
-
MOODY INTERNATIONAL
- ROTATING EQUIPMENT QC Inspector
2003 - 2004
-
COGEMA LOGISTICS
- NDE Technician & QC inspector
2002 - 2003
QC inspector for the manufacturing of packaging to transport or store the nuclear fuel
-
FRAMATOME
- NDE Technician
Toulouse
2001 - 2002
NDE Technician working on Nuclear power plants (PT/UT)
-
SGS REDWOOD
- NDE Technician
Arcueil
2000 - 2001
Quality and quantity surveyor for loading and unloading of tankers for clients such as:
* Total
* BP
* Naphtachimie
* Atochem
* Esso
* Elf ;