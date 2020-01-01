Guinet PATRICK

EXPERIENCE

2 years installation of rotating equipment/package offshore (SHI Ship yard, PRELUDE FLNG)

8 years as QA/QC Engineer, inspection coordinator and QC inspectors specialized in rotating equipment.

1 year expeditor in South Korea for pressure vessels

6 months Inspector and Expeditor for ATM Moody France, Paris.

3 years of NDE, ship loading/unloading inspections and manufacturing inspections on various projects mainly for FRAMATOME, SGS REDWOOD and COGEMA LOGISTICS.





Mes compétences :

Machines tournantes

MES

PIPING

Technique

responsible for inspection

Rotating Equipment

responsible for installation

resident inspector management

engineering support

Tankers

Pressure Vessel

PCVs

Offshore Oil & Gas

Microsoft Office