Philippe FONLUPT
Philippe FONLUPT
FITZ - JAMES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Energie
Pétrole
Welding
N.D.E.
Subsea
Inspection
Entreprises
TECHNIP France
- Subsea Inspection Section Manager / Inspection Coordinator
2009 - maintenant
MOODY International
- Manufacturing Inspector
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Institut De Soudure
Villepinte
1996 - 1997
IWT / EWT
11e Promotion
LEGT Paul Constans ENET
Montlucon
1990 - 1995
BTS R.O.C. / Tuyauterie Industrielle
