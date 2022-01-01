Retail
Gwendal BRETON
Gwendal BRETON
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GEWISS France
- Directeur Régional des Ventes
2010 - maintenant
TECHNIBEL Climatisation
- Responsable Secteur Ouest
2009 - 2010
SIEMENS A&D
- Ingénieur des Ventes
2007 - 2009
GEWISS France
- Technico-Commercial
2002 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Joliot Curie
Rennes
1999 - 2001
BTS Technico Commercial (Génie Electrotechnique et Mécanique)
Lycée La Providence
Montauban De Bretagne
1996 - 1999
Bac STI (Génie Electrotechnique)
Réseau
Antonio PINEAU
Arnaud CHARVIN
Bernard JÉHANNO
Frédéric LE GOFF
Jean-Marie ROUAULT
Jérôme SEVENO
Johann DARCEL
Mathieu SAWAN
Pierre TRIAU
Pithou PLONG
