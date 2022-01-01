Menu

Hakim DIAF

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Strong with the development of alternative best-cost sources and value management of production resources, my evolution was logically oriented to international immersion in the view of new industrial challenges as quality issues, costs and deadlines. Expatriated on account of the leaders in the energy, automotive or aeronautics, I contribute to the strategic project management.

My main expertise: management of the supply chain through the implementation of strategic plans based on innovation, risk management policy as well as efficient organization, the key success factors in the acquisition of competitive advantage and leadership.

Mes compétences :
Procurement
SAP
Quality Control
Logistics
Government Legislation
Continuous Improvement
Audit
Procurement management
Monitoring of reporting tools and decision support
Conformity management
Visual Basic
Tecnologic monitoring
Team building
Supply Chain Management
Strategic Management
Stock Control
SWOT Matrix analysis
Production Planning
Production Monitoring
Procurement team management
Procurement Scheduling
Operations Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microscopy
MacPac
Kaizen
Industrial Performance Supervision
Geopolitical analysis
Full Maintenance
Enterprise Resource Planning
C++
Budgets
1C Software
Risk Analysis
Transversal Overview
Lean supply chain
Chemistry
Physics

Entreprises

  • Groupe AD Industrie - Group Project Purchasing Manager

    2015 - maintenant Purchasing Manager Project – Penetration of the new strategic programs in order to position as the 1st circle equipment supplier on behalf of Safran, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney

    Program: LEAP, A400M, PW210, RB3043, M88, PW4000

    Management
    -Supervision of the project purchasing team and support of the transversal functions (Industrialization, Business Development, Program, Management, Quality, Design Office)

    Operations
    -Definition and deployment of Projects Purchases strategies based on the targeted customers and countries
    -Pilot Purchases of simultaneous engineering of projects built to spec (concurrent engineering, design to cost, PDR)
    -Sourcing Suppliers/Technologies best cost area (North Africa, South America, Eastern Europe, Turkey, Asia)
    -Definition mapping vs segments (Forging, SPF, Hot Forming, Foundry, Raw Materials, Machines, Components)
    -Market affection: negotiation, redesign to cost, contractualisation, definition of the productivity plan, risk sharing)

    Communication & Strategic intelligence
    -Member of Board of Directors of the Project Piloting / QRQC / Offer Review
    -Geostrategic, financial and regulatory analysis (BREXIT) /Technological watch (FA and TS)

  • Kazatomprom - Supply Chain Project Manager

    2013 - 2015 Creation of a life base camp with a production unit - Budget 200M EUR

    Management
    -Supervision of Operations Purchasing, Procurement and Logistics Flow

    Operations
    -Definition and deployment of the purchasing strategy based on local regulatory requirements and constraints
    -Responsible of the Projects Purchasing: sourcing, certifications, negotiation, contracts monitoring
    -Integration of Enterprise Resource Planning with Decision Support Tool
    -Development of procurement management tools based on the criticality, risks of stocks rupture and costs

    Communication & Strategic Monitoring
    -Membership at Project Piloting Committee.
    -Geopolitical analysis of the market, Benchmark, SWOT Matrix analysis.
    -Technological, economical and legislative monitoring (local content and governmental agreement)

  • Agrati France - Purchasing and Procurement Manager

    2010 - 2013 Industrial Transfer and Restructuration - Budget 130M€

    Management
    -Operational, organizational and strategic management of Purchasing, Logistics and Procurement teams.
    -Corporate restructuration of departments and training of sites teams.
    -Head of Projects "Crisis Management" and "Industrial transfer"
    Operations
    -Definition and deployment of the Supply Chain France Strategy - Elaboration of Budgets and Objectives
    -Management of risk Procurements Portfolios: raw materials, subcontracting, chemicals, oils, energy
    -Participation in Industrial and Commercial Program supporting Production Planning and Procurement Scheduling
    -Stock management. Rationalisation of logistics flow
    Continuous Improvement
    -Redesign to Cost: Product / Process
    -Harmonisation of Best Practices, Group Synergies, 5S deployment
    -Audits: supplier / process
    Communication & Strategic Monitoring
    -Membership in Executive Committee: Industrial Performance Supervision, Keys Process Indicators
    -Internal relations: Brainstorming, Team building and Responsibility sharing
    -External relations: Integration of partners into "Monozukuri Supplier Management" project
    -Tecnologic monitoring : REACH legislation and Manufacturers’ Certification

  • AREVA Kazakhstan - Manager - Operations and Marketing Purchasing - Katco

    2008 - 2010 Katco 4000 Project

    Management
    -Operations and Procurement team management in multicultural environment: recruitment / training / support
    Operations
    -Implementation of a purchasing process adapted to local legislation and French requirements
    -Implementation of Dashboard, Key Performance Indicators
    -Announcement of Public or Restricted Tenders - Processing and Analysis of Tender Bids
    -Suppliers quality assessment: Pre-selection, analysis and quality control risk mapping,
    Continuous Improvement
    -Implementation of indexed framework contracts together with the Legal and Financial Departments
    -Implementation of web application Frame Agreement Search Tool, FAST
    Communication & Strategic Monitoring
    -Interface and Reporting to the Corporate Management and the Public Authorities

  • AREVA - Production Purchasing Manager

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2008 Management
    -Supervision of Procurement Team
    Operations
    -Management of Production Purchasing portfolio
    -Integration of SAP - Development and Training
    -Control and Optimisation of stocks
    -Negotiation and signing framework contracts covering up to 100% of procurement operations
    -Support to market leader of the Group
    -Supplier sourcing at the low-cost countries
    Continuous Improvement
    -Audits, monitoring of Kaizen program
    -Non-conformity management
    Projects and Analyses
    -Sourcing in Low Cost Countries & Offset purchases
    -Support to Full Maintenance contract implementation – Elaboration of technical specifications
    -Optimisation of procurement system

Formations

Réseau