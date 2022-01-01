Hakim DIAF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
Strong with the development of alternative best-cost sources and value management of production resources, my evolution was logically oriented to international immersion in the view of new industrial challenges as quality issues, costs and deadlines. Expatriated on account of the leaders in the energy, automotive or aeronautics, I contribute to the strategic project management.
My main expertise: management of the supply chain through the implementation of strategic plans based on innovation, risk management policy as well as efficient organization, the key success factors in the acquisition of competitive advantage and leadership.
Mes compétences :
Procurement
SAP
Quality Control
Logistics
Government Legislation
Continuous Improvement
Audit
Procurement management
Monitoring of reporting tools and decision support
Conformity management
Visual Basic
Tecnologic monitoring
Team building
Supply Chain Management
Strategic Management
Stock Control
SWOT Matrix analysis
Production Planning
Production Monitoring
Procurement team management
Procurement Scheduling
Operations Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microscopy
MacPac
Kaizen
Industrial Performance Supervision
Geopolitical analysis
Full Maintenance
Enterprise Resource Planning
C++
Budgets
1C Software
Risk Analysis
Transversal Overview
Lean supply chain
Chemistry
Physics