Hakim ELAFI

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

+9 years, multifunctional, results oriented, with a desire to progress, a great capacity for adaptation and a very good interpersonal skills, I am looking for a management position where I could marry my ambition to business objectives.
Spoken and written languages: Arabic, French, and English.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Flash
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Management des ventes
E-commerce
Chaine logistique
Audit qualité
Distribution
E-logistique
Gestion des stocks
Transport international
Transport de marchandises
Gestion de la production
Pilotage de la performance
Commerce international
Négociation commerciale
Kaizen
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Renault - Renault Nissan International Logistics Network & Inbound Logistics Quality Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant

  • Renault - New Vehicle Distribution Quality Auditor (Export / Import)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2014

  • Hanjin Shipping - Tangier branch manager

    Neuilly sur Seine 2011 - 2011 .

  • FRS MAROC - Operations Manager (Duty Free)

    2010 - 2011

  • TRANS MISSION MAROC - Sales & Operations Manager ( Logistics &Transportation)

    2009 - 2010

  • SUPER AUTO DISTRIBUTION - Supply Chain Manager (Import Automobile Distribution)

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • University Of Versailles Saint Quentin En Yvelines (Guyancourt)

    Guyancourt 2012 - 2013 Master II degree, with honors

  • University Of Picardie Jules Verne (City Of Amiens)

    City Of Amiens 2010 - 2011 Professional License degree, with honors

  • Specialized Institute Of Applied Technology (Tangier)

    Tangier 2005 - 2007 DTS, with honors

