Hakima YAHI

MONTREAL

My dynamism and my innovative career, my creativity and passion associated with my excellent capacity allowed me to obtain my MBA , MBA based on teamwork, several practical mandate for several SME and GME compagnies. As junior manager strategically mind, important organization, teamwork was primordial to complete our mandate adequately

I also finish my Doctorate in 2006 with very honorable mention demonstrated by excellent scientific publications: as a scientist, several qualities are essential: teamwork, integrity, analytical mind, great scientific knowledge, curiosity, large qualities of persuasion and sales
I am looking for a position that combines my high scientific level, and my mastered business administration, a strong strategic thinking and negotiation

Strategic
Strategic thinking
Teamwork

  • Institut de Pharmacie - Post -doctrorante

    2007 chercheur post doctorante en pharmacologie

  • CNRS - DOCTORANTE -RECHERCHE

    Paris 2006 CHERCHEUR DOCTORANT, ENSEIGNEMENT ...

  • ESTBA - ENSEIGNANTE

    TORCY maintenant ENSEIGNANTE 4 ANS

  • Usherbrooke - Consultante MBA

    maintenant

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Project-Product Manager Trainer

    Marly-le-Roi 2008 Analyse des données médicales
    Analyse de la concurrence
    Analyse de la marque
    Positionnement du produit (médicament)
    Analyse du Marché
    Analyse des Ventes
    Presentation au comité
    Négociation avec partenaires d'affaires

  • Université De Sherbrooke MBA (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 2007 - 2008 MBA

  • Université De Montréal UdM (Montreal, Qc)

    Montreal, Qc 2006 - 2007 Post-Doctorat

    researcher-project management-article

  • CNRS

    Paris 2002 - 2006 PhD-Molecular and Cellular Biology : Oncology Option

  • Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Master

    researcher and coach(teacher)

