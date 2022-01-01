Menu

Hassan AIT-FEDAIL

FERRAND

Mes compétences :
SQL
PHP
Oracle
Linux
JavaScript
Informatique
Perl

  • MICHELIN TRAVEL PARTNER - Responsable de domaine - Contenus thématiques et éditoriaux

    FERRAND 2012 - maintenant

  • ViaMichelin - Responsable de domaine - Content Support&Development

    2009 - 2012

  • ViaMichelin - Responsable production Contenus Thématiques

    2003 - 2009

  • VIAMICHELIN - Analyste d'exploitation

    2002 - 2003

  • DATACEP (groupe ALTRAN) - Consultant

    2000 - 2002

