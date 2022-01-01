Retail
Hassan AIT-FEDAIL
Hassan AIT-FEDAIL
FERRAND
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SQL
PHP
Oracle
Linux
JavaScript
Informatique
Perl
MICHELIN TRAVEL PARTNER
- Responsable de domaine - Contenus thématiques et éditoriaux
FERRAND
2012 - maintenant
ViaMichelin
- Responsable de domaine - Content Support&Development
2009 - 2012
ViaMichelin
- Responsable production Contenus Thématiques
2003 - 2009
VIAMICHELIN
- Analyste d'exploitation
2002 - 2003
DATACEP (groupe ALTRAN)
- Consultant
2000 - 2002
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne
Reims
1991 - 2000
Mathématiques & Informatique
Lycée Chanzy
Charleville Mezieres
1988 - 1991
Math-Physique
Arnaud COLLIN
Emmanuelle DESNOYER
Esri FRANCE
Franck LEVESQUE
Jean-Pierre GARDILLE
Nicolas PASQUIER
Sandra MATHONNET
Stéphane MACCARI
Sylvie PROVOST
Vincent PILLOY
